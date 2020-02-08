Stranded in the Chinese Hubei After Coronavirus outbreak, 15 Kerala students reach Kochi

When the Air Asia flight reached Kochi on Friday at 11 p.m., the students were taken directly to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in five sterilized ambulances.

Kochi: Fifteen students from the state who were stranded in Hubei province after the outbreak of the deadly corona virus ended up at Cochin International Airport. They underwent thermal screening for the infection, airport officials said Saturday.

The students traveled from Kunming Airport to Bangkok and then took an Air Asia flight to get here, they said. When the flight arrived in Kochi on Friday at 11 p.m., they were taken directly to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in five sterilized ambulances.

The students have been admitted to an isolation department of the hospital, officials said. Relatives of the students had reached the airport, but they were not allowed to meet them.

