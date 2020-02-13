Storytelling can reduce cybersickness in virtual reality

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

According to a new study, an action with emotionally stimulating details can reduce cybersickness of virtual reality for some people.

University of Waterloo researchers found that storylines that provide context and detail can help users feel engrossed in VR experiences and, depending on the user’s gaming experience, can reduce nausea, disorientation, and eye strain.

“We found that people who had little to no experience with video games had less cybersickness when they received this improved narrative, but normal video players didn’t need it because they didn’t tend to feel symptoms,” said Séamas Weech , a postdoc in kinesiology and a member of the Waterloo Games Institute. “This tells us that the actual design of the VR simulation storyline itself can reduce the negative effects that some people have with VR technology.”

The researchers recruited 42 participants from the university, then 156 at an exhibition for new media technology in Kitchener, Ontario, and let them experience virtual reality. Before entering the simulation, participants listened to a story about what they wanted to experience, but half received details and the other half an expanded narrative that contained emotionally stimulating details.

All participants who heard the improved story reported significantly more “presence” in VR – the feeling of being there – but only the non-players had reduced cybersickness.

“People with little gaming experience are very sensitive to conflicts between VR technology and the information they receive,” said Michael Barnett-Cowan, professor of kinesiology and a member of the Games Institute. “Enriched narratives appear to improve presence and reduce cybersickness because they are less focused on issues with multiple inputs to their senses.”

“What is really noticeable is that we saw the benefits of enriched narratives on a sample of people aged eight to 60, which brings us closer to an integrative way of enhancing virtual reality experiences through game design,” said Sophie Kenny , a postdoc at the Games Institute.

Weech, Kenny and Barnett-Cowan conducted the study with doctoral student Markus Lenizky (kinesiology). The study appears in the International Journal of Human Computer Studies,

