Stormzy says he’s not fucking Gandhi

Stormzy has talked about the pressure of being in the spotlight and how he is trying to share his platform with others, because “that is not all for one man”.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the make-up star talked about his main show in Glastonbury, politics and black British culture.

He turned to his public personality and discussed how he “is a person and I am not always correct.”

“I always think someone would see me in traffic – I get a bad rage on the road – and I say” you’re an idiot, brutal! F *** the way you drive! “And they will think,” Oh God. That is a leader of the next generation. “And I don’t want to be judged.

“I still get angry and chat sometimes *,” he explained. “I want to say,” Yo, don’t think I’m the one. “I’m a damn stupid head. I don’t fuck Gandhi.”

1/50 50) Kim Gordon – No home record

The debut solo album of the art-punk pioneer would never be predictable and easy to listen to. No Home Record channels the dissonance and avant-garde atmosphere of the experimental no-wave movement of New York in a genre-challenging collection with nine songs that jump between industrial, minimal electro-rock and abrasive art punk. Uniting the songs is the restless, non-conformist spirit of their maker. It’s great to have her back. (EB)

Natalia Mantini

2/50 49) Nilüfer Yanya – Miss Universe

Nilüfer Yanya has no problems with the wellness industry. On her debut album, Miss Universe, the singer-songwriter makes this perfectly clear, immersing herself in all those “improve yourself” schemes that are spread across social media and that summarize fear as cerebral, crooked alt-rock. Synths and saxophone play their role on the smoother, more soulful “Paradise” and “Baby Blu”. In the meantime, listen to the floating groove of “Heat Rises” and you will immediately be reminded of the “Millionaire” of Kelis and Andre 3000. That said, Yanya is very much her own artist: original and daring. (PS)

Molly Daniel

3/50 48) The black keys – Let’s Rock

Five years since their last album, the Ohio duo went back to basics. Gone are the subtle inflections and lacquered psychedelia from Turn Blue; At Let’s Rock it’s all about simple hooks and nagging choruses, “a tribute,” in the words of drummer Patrick Carney, “on the electric guitar.” Go beyond the terrible title and you will be rewarded with a viscerally entertaining album that never lingers for more than four minutes per song. If this is a genre pastiche, the genre pastiche is done with skill and skill. (PS)

4/50 47) Bat for Lashes – Lost Girls

Musically, Lost Girls can no longer be from the eighties if they were to play a Commodore 64 while eating Angel Delight. Just like Stranger Things, everything is shamelessly nostalgic: the powerful drums, the moody atmosphere, the arpeggio synths. Close your eyes and you can practically see Jason Patric on the Santa Cruz boardwalk at The Lost Boys. Yes, nostalgia is a fairly generic formula. But when listened as a whole, the album fits positively with sonic invention, knowing how to feel both fresh and full of intrigues. Khan again shows a talent for creepy stories. (PS)

Jen Ewbank

5/50 46) Collard – unholy

On his debut album the 24-year-old sultry jam that evokes the electronic funk of MGMT combines with nods to the greats: Prince, James Brown, Led Zeppelin and Marvin Gaye. Everywhere Collard shows his extraordinary voice, who dives to a devilish low murmur or floats to an ecstatic falsetto. On the voluptuous “Hell Song” he sings “less is more … but more is good”. You tend to agree with him. (RO)

6/50 45) Angel Olsen – All Mirrors

When the Missouri singer broke out in 2014, she became known for her lo-fi, introspective sound and the astounding range and power of her voice. On All Mirrors she calls things even further than the 1960s-leaning My Woman of 2016, and she focuses her attention outside – it’s an album, she says, “about losing empathy, trust, love for destructive people “and” admit to your darkest side “. It is also ballistic and confused and refuses to follow the traditional rules of the song structure. Listening to it feels like you accidentally press two numbers at the same time and find the combination oddly drunk. (AP)

Cameron McCool

7/50 44) Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

This is a polished, playful album, although it has a do-it-yourself advantage: “S ** t, f ** k, I didn’t know it ended exactly,” she chuckles in the last few moments of ” Like a girl. “” Girl, take this back, “she says after a lively flute solo on” Tempo “- a song with a guest verse from Missy Elliott, the person who, Lizzo said on Twitter,” made this chubby, weird , black girl believes that EVERYTHING was possible ”. (AP)

8/50 43) Skepta – Ignorance is bliss

There is no attempt to chase someone else’s wave here; no token drill, afroswing or trap beats to comply with playlist algorithms. Instead, his cold grime sonics are returned to their no-nonsense essentials – brutalistic blocks of sad angular melodies and loud, spacious drums. The result is a typical London album, as dark and moody as brash and innovative. “We used to do young and stupid,” concludes Skepta about “Gangsta”. “Now we have grown.” (IM)

Boy know better

9/50 42) Ariana Grande – Thank you, next

It lacks a center to match Sweetener’s ‘God Is A Woman’ arresting depth and space, but Grande processes his changing moods and cast of producers (including pop machines Max Martin and Tommy Brown) with fascinating class and speed. One moment you go to the “Bloodline” party; the next one floats in the semi-detached, broken heart of “Ghostin,” which seems to be about Grande’s guilt for being with Davidson as she yearns for Miller. She sings about the late rapper as a ‘wingless angel’ with feathery high notes that drop the strictest jaw. (HB)

Youtube / Ariana Grande

10/50 41) Ezra Furman – Twelve Nude

The ninth album by the Chicago-born singer is a furious response to the social and political events of 2018 – over 11 breathless songs, he turns that anger into a cry of resistance. Each song feels personal yet related – the deep-seated despair felt on “Trauma” when seeing rich bullies coming to power is universal, as is the feeling of liberation by simply releasing “What Can You Do But Rock n “Rollen” Twelve Nudes is Furman’s most urgent and cathartic album. (RO)

Jessica Lehrman

11/50 40) YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

YBN shows its versatility on its studio debut, but not so much that it distracts from the underlying message of every song. You have the looming “Broke as F ***”, where the beats and grim piano hook contrasts with Cordae the rag-to-rich rap. At the age of 21 the artist from North Carolina is looking for songs like the Anderson .Paak with ‘RNP’ with an endearing kind of nonchalance; about the woozy, psychedelic soul of opener ‘Wintertime’, he now wonders how Corretta Scott King felt when he heard that Martin Luther had deceived her. It is by no means a perfect album in the broad sense of the word, but it is a perfect demonstration of everything that Cordae is capable of. (RO)

12/50 39) Big Thief – UFOF

Big Thief’s front woman, Adrianne Lenker, has a creepy ability to make you feel like you have a secret. Her whispering, spectral delivery and deeply personal texts are the key to this. Even on the third album of the band UFOF, with an audience that has grown exponentially in recent years, the songs are still immensely intimate. The deadly intrigue of the album is derived from her own personal trauma, which she successfully turns into something that feels universal. But you will not get away from this album that you feel depressed. It is more a reminder of how fleeting and yet beautiful life is, and a call to make the best of it. (RO)

13/50 38) Jenny Lewis – On the line

Here Lewis does what she does best: adds the gleaming glare of Hollywood and a sunny California gleam to melancholy and nostalgia, with her most lavishly orchestrated album to date. Even when she sings, “I wasted my youth,” it is in that sweet voice, with carefree “doo doo doo doo doo box,” and at a pace so cheerful that it masks the feeling. It is a bittersweet mourning for her past. (EB)

14/50 37) Billie Eilish – If we all fall asleep, where are we going?

Few people have had a year as big as Billie Eilish. The first – and currently the only – artist born in the Noughties with a number one in the US, also released her double-platinum debut album, the innovative and versatile, unlikely title, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? There are some missteps – “Wish You Were Gay” is one of them – but for the most part this is an album that is just as charming and biting as Eilish himself. And with a melody that dives and dives between the rhythm like a bank robber avoiding lasers, the dark, damp pop-trap masterpiece “Bad Guy” is certainly a contender for song of the year. (AP)

15/50 36) AJ Tracey – AJ Tracey

One of the biggest new rap stars in 2019, the variety of AJ Tracey and the extent of his ambition on this album is breathtaking. Fans will be surprised to discover that he sings almost as much as he raps, in pleasantly dirty tones. Each track is a striking, nothing more than “Ladbroke Grove”, a classic garage hat-tip in which Tracey turns his power to pursue a nineties MC. It is an exciting job. (RO)

16/50 35) Caroline Polachek – Pang

The solo debut of the former Chairlift Chair (at least, her first under her own name) is an eccentric, experimental delight – PC music by way of classical pop. The product of a divorce and a series of adrenal glands that she calls ‘pangs’, the album is musically agile and often lyrical: sometimes I wonder / do I love you too much? Then I say to myself ‘Caroline, shut up’, she sings on ‘Caroline Shut Up’. Polachek’s voice is her secret weapon – so shocking and elastic that she had to prove that it was not geared to an amazing Twitter video. (AP)

17/50 34) Sturgill Simpson – Sound and anger

Simpson recently said that he wanted Sound & Fury to “strike like a Wu-Tang record”, so every intro is like a one-two blow full of brilliant hooks. Then there is the rolling “A Good Look” and “Last Man Standing” – it’s pure rock and roll: sleazy, slick and lots of fun. Sound & Fury is a new milestone for a remarkable artist. (RO)

Semi song

18/50 33) Fontaines DC – Dogrel

Of all the excellent bands that have emerged from Dublin’s thriving music scene in recent years, Fontaines DC are the best of them. Perhaps it is the fact that they are technically outsiders, raised on the borders of the city (or in the case of their guitarist Carlos O’Connell, between there and Spain). Frontman Grian Chatten shuns the tradition of punk to value shock value over songcraft and instead offers scorching, literary observations of a city with which he has a love-hate relationship. (RO)

19/50 32) Vampire Weekend – Father of the bride

Already subjected to manic shifts in style and pace, this LP roams for an hour in lounge pants from Deadhead jams to Zombies-catchy hooks, catchy kitsch prog, highlife samples and – on “Sunflower” – a scat distribution. An unmodest record, and that is perhaps his best possession. With such low bets and hardly any emotional intensity, Father of the Bride will not cement the legacy of Vampire Weekend. But after a very tense decade on the indie-rock A list, it gives them room to breathe. (JM)

20/50 31) FKA twigs – MAGDALENE

“By making this album, I was able to find sympathy for the first time when I was on my most thankless, confused and broken legs,” FKA writes twigs in the album’s press releases. “I stopped evaluating myself and found hope in MAGDALENE at that time.” Sometimes MAGDALENE is just as graceful, confused and broken as its maker – a stream of baroque electronics, industrial noise, opera, synths, autotune and precarious falsetto. The sequel to the LP1 of 2014 is the sound of a woman about to collapse, gather and then burst into some sort of resistance. (AP)

21/50 30) Bill Callahan – Shepherd in a sheepskin vest

Bill Callahan returns after six years with this homely, career-best album in which he sings his own satisfaction. “The panic room is now a children’s room,” he notes, “Son of the Sea”. Death is still looming – often in the form of a black dog following Callahan along different tracks – but his inevitability seems more a consolation than something to fear: “Everyone must walk the lonely valley,” he sings vigorously. “Yes, they must walk it themselves.” (RO)

22/50 29) Shura – Forevher

Upon arrival three years after the release of her debut, Nothing’s Real, Shura’s excellent second album is camp and theatrical, turning between a great poppy sensitivity and a minimalist, lo-fi-one – sometimes on the same track. Leading actor “Religion (You Can Lay Your Hands On Me)” is a slinky shoulder roll of a song, laden with passionate blasphemy: “I want to devote your body, turn the water into wine, I know you’re considering kissing, too.” It is also peppered with piano – an instrument she had always been “allergic to” – and lush orchestral strings. (AP)

Hollie Fernando

23/50 28) Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

On Cage the Elephant’s fifth album, Social Cues, frontman Matt Shultz responds to the failure of his marriage and the loss of three close friends. He undergoes a kind of Jekyll and Hyde transition through the 13 songs, the result of which is the best work of the band so far. The single ‘Ready to let Go’ is by far the most explicit – a moody swamp rock jam where Shultz faces his imminent divorce. He exposes his soul to Social Cues and apparently shakes off a few demons. (RO)

24/50 27) Brittany Howard – Jaime

Howard listened to Brazilian artist Jorge Ben – “where literally 18 different things happen in the song” – as she made the album, and it shows. “13th Century Metal” builds like an alarm, while “Baby” is scatty and scattered, like something from The Miseducation or Lauryn Hill. Sometimes one instrument is too many, but usually the components crash together well. (AP)

Brantley Gutierrez

25/50 26) Sharon Van Etten – Remember tomorrow

Remind Me Tomorrow, written during her recent pregnancy and the birth of her first child, shows Van Etten dimming her spotlights about toxicity and instead casting a warm glow behind the psychic overview of the album. In addition to the expectations of confessional singers, she undermines the focus of folk music on bare songwriting. But the weakest composition “Stay” is her most perfectly realized to date, about music box sounds and heel-clicking percussion coos: “You don’t let me wander / You let me find my way.” After years of making peace with drift and uncertainty, she never sounded so sure of anything. (JM)

Ryan Pfluger

26/50 25) Floating points – Crush

Inspired by the improvisations he made during a tour with The xx in 2017, Sam Shepherd noticed that he “made some of the most blunt and aggressive music I have ever made”. This new drive can be heard in singles such as “LesAlpx”, a mind-melting song that climbs breathlessly to the top with a pounding bass beat and high, whistling chirps that underline the excitement. It is an insight into his brilliant spirit and – like the enormous variety of the album – a way to inspire his own imagination. (RO)

27/50 24) Stormzy – Heavy is the Head

There are three themes that run through the record: its challenge in case of doubt; the pressure of high expectations; and his efforts to lift others as his success continues to grow. He constantly reminds himself of who he is under the glory that has brought fame: he is “Rachael’s Little Brother”, “Big Michael”, a man who likes to watch Avengers and Game of Thrones. All his best qualities are present and correct: sincerity, a smooth flow and forensic-like analysis of social ailments, peppered with pathos and humor. The lasting impression is of an artist whose only way is up. (RO)

Mark Mattock

28/50 23) Marika Hackman – every human friend

A blunt, daring album with Hackman’s beautiful voice on top of methodically messy instrumentals. Songs such as ‘All Night’ are so frankly carnal that it feels inappropriate to listen to it in public; notes of riot grrrl, pop and rock come together everywhere in the album to create something that is sometimes quite striking. (AP)

29/50 22) Solange – When I get home

The second fantastic Solange album of the decade changes various distorted, jazzy aesthetics – including the gloopy electro-funk from Brainfeeder and the brew from DJ Screw – into a shiny cloud of R&B. The result refers to seventies soul travelers such as Stevie Wonder but retains his future shock and celebrates Houston futurism without giving in to fans of his explicitly political predecessor. (JM)

30/50 21) Cate Le Bon – Reward

For her fifth studio album, Cate Le Bon went to live in a remote cottage in the Lake District, where she sang in an empty house and took lessons in wood carving. Her compositions on Reward are nevertheless lush, warm and whimsical; opener “Miami” is beautiful with stately horns and percussion that reminds you of childhood. There is also a fantastic sense of space, spun from translucent arrangements such as “The Light”, where she swings wonderfully from a clear, soft call to a deep vocal rumble. It is an album by an artist who wants to redesign her relationship with her own existence. (RO)

31/50 20) Sam Fender – Hypersonic rockets

Fender drew many early comparisons with Bruce Springsteen – they are fully justified on hypersonic rockets, both for the instrumentation and the lyric and his vignettes of workers’ struggles. There are saxophone solos (more than one) and pounding rhythms that make you want to jump into a car and drive across a highway at sunset, and blood-curdling electric guitars alongside classic troubadour acoustics. He has the exciting scream of Springsteen and the early directions of someone who could be the voice of a generation – not because he wants to, but because he sees and understands things. (RO)

32/50 19) Taylor Swift – Lover

Swift’s sixth album Reputation was camp and melodramatic, killing ‘the old Taylor’ and waging war on anyone who dared to criticize her. It was sincerity veiled as self-parody, uncertainty veiled as lightness – and all the better for that uncomfortable paradox. But Lover, her new, seventh album, feels like a partial resurrection of the Swift of yore: moony romance and serious earwigs abound. It is the sound of a singer who is excited to be serious again. Taylor Swift is dead. Long live Taylor Swift. (AP)

33/50 18) Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

The record is an introspective mix of psychey soul, blues, rock and funk, that jumps through the 13 songs and strolls and swings – but it’s not just an exercise in nostalgia. The influences include decades; Gil Scott-Heron, Fela Kuti, Kendrick Lamar and Bobby Womack are all recalled. “I’m not going to get an alter ego or become Sasha Fierce or Ziggy Stardust,” says Kiwanuka. “I can just be Michael Kiwanuka.” With an album that is so good, it’s hard to argue about it. (AP)

34/50 17) Canoe – Hoodies all summer

The observation capacity of Kano is at its peak on his sixth album. Home has always been central to his music, so he maintains the close perspective of his 2005 debut Home Sweet Home; however, the overwhelming confidence of that record is being replaced by a more thoughtful gravitas. He is an older grime statesman, and you can almost see his frowned eyebrows and head shakes on ‘Trouble’, while the hectic ‘Class of Deja’, with fellow veterans D Double E and Ghetts, reminds the listener how to take the path future generations. (RO)

35/50 16) Hot Chip – A bath full of ecstasy

The band offers some of their most moving sentences so far on this – their seventh and best album. Second single “Hungry Child”, a trance-y floor-filler, contains the complaining, “Dreaming never felt so bad / Lonely never felt so wrong” while, over the shuffling beats of “Echo”, Alexis Taylor sings of it leaving your regrets behind while it seems to understand the efforts needed to achieve this. Despite all his shiny synths and the robotic pathos of Taylor’s idiosyncratic singing, this is a record with both heart and soul. (RO)

36/50 15) MUNA – Saves the world

Save the World should see MUNA join the ranks of those who brutally borrowed their sound. Leading actor “Number One Fan” banishes penetrating thoughts – “Nobody likes me and I die” – just in time for a generous, self-party choir, a sincere part, a tongue-in-cheek part. Elsewhere, they are downright defeatism, regretting the inevitable withdrawal to a recent ex (“Stayaway”), or reflecting on the likeness of a loved one with an adulterous father (“Taken”). “Hands Off”, meanwhile toys with temptation before the door is slammed shut. It is fierce and frank. (AP)

37/50 14) Slipknot – we are not your kind

Fans have already made comparisons between We Are Not Your Kind and Slipknot’s groundbreaking album Iowa from 2001. While the latter was even harder (it would be hard if not impossible to surpass), the pure ambition of We Are Not Your Kind is just as staggering. The dynamics created by placing greater emphasis on melody allows you to consider everything without being swallowed by noise. Critics may wonder how relevant Slipknot will be in 2019. The booming power of We Are Not Your Kind should be enough to silence them – this may be one of the band’s most personal records, but the anger they capture is universally palpable. (RO)

38/50 13) Rapsody – Eva

Each song is named after a black woman who admires Rapsody: Serena Williams, Sojourner Truth, Maya Angelou, Aaliyah, Oprah Winfrey … and for each she investigates the qualities, successes and struggles of these women. As with Laila’s Wisdom, Eve conveys the natural feel of Rapsody for funk – “Michelle” (Obama) bounces on a fiery piano riff – but other songs, such as “Afeni”, are pure soul. Nina Simone said that the duty of an artist, “as far as I am concerned, is to reflect the times”. This is exactly what Rapsody has done, in the most resonant way possible. (RO)

39/50 12) Julia Jacklin – Crushing

There is a deeper sense of personal connection to anchor the lyrical and melodic smarts of Julia Jacklin. That snare drum on “Pressure to Party” holds a relentless, nerve-wracking pulse, while “Don’t know how to keep loving you” realizes a depth of intimacy as he acknowledges relationship. With grunge flushed, feminist-turned, upcycled Fifties guitar and everything: Crushing is a triumph. (HB)

40/50 11) Foals – Everything that has not been saved will be lost. Part 1

Philippakis’s voice is enveloped in the smoke of the wreck of society. Leading single ‘Exits’, six sparkling minutes of the ‘sledgehammer’ doll of the eighties that comes into the picture like a heavy artillery vehicle full of sequins, concerns the one-percenters who build underground cities to escape global warming . “Syrups” makes Yannis cry a passionate post-apocalyptic vision of robot invasions and sand-clogged cities over a corroded Gorillaz dub that builds up to a motor load when global panic begins. An inspired album of scorched earth music. (MB)

41/50 10) Dave – Psychodrama

Dave is a talented pianist, but also a rapper and singer. He often spits on dissonant chords to reinforce the urgency of his chosen subject, or else raps into surly, assertive tones in an emotional series that complements his stoic intensity. On ‘Environment’ he tells about the conflict between what people see of his apparently glamorous life, and the reality behind the scenes where blood and sweat are drawn from him. He has put everything in this album. (RO)

42/50 9) Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising

Weyes Blood, whose real name is Natalie Mering, accompanies her instrumental peculiarities with strong, lush melodies and picky lyrics. “No one will ever give you a trophy for all the pain and the things you’ve experienced,” she sings on “Mirror Forever.” “Nobody knows except you.” And then there is that voice – immediately warm and spooky, controlled and unbound. It’s no wonder she lent it to Perfume Genius, Drug Dealer and Ariel Pink: it adds a touch of depth to everything it meets. (AP)

43/50 8) James Blake – Take shape

The warm splashes of piano that washed over that song also break through the frightening rattle of dance beats on the album’s eponymous opener, the singer reviewed as regularly as “steamy” promises to “leave the ether, take shape” and “touch, be reachable.” His own sharpest critic, he winks at the journalists who called him icy while falling from remote, icy falsetto to a richly grained, deeper tone to ask, “Doesn’t it seem much warmer?” (HB)

44/50 7) Nick Cave – Ghosteen

After the traumatized chaos of the 2016 Skeleton Tree, Ghosteen is a warm cloud of comfort in the area – a sonic evocation of the community he has experienced through his new porous relationship with his audience. He sounds excited, not weakened by exposing his wounds. (HB)

45/50 6) Tyler, the Creator – IGOR

The production here is fantastic. Tyler has never been for traditional song structure, but on IGOR, which is undoubtedly a break-up album, he is just like the Minotaur – who lures you through a maze that twists seemingly impossible corners and pulls you to the exciting unknown. The lack of resolution at the end – certainly the most torturing element of a lost great love – makes it all the more powerful. (RO)

46/50 5) Great thief – two hands

The indie-rock band’s second album in five months (the first is UFOF), was described as the “earth twin” and, indeed, they sound perfectly grounded – for each other and for their environment in the dry Chihuahuan desert of Texas , near the border with Mexico. In contrast to her fragile performance on UFOF, Adrianne Lenker sings here in a lusty whimper and calls out “Forgotten Eyes”, while “Not”, the dark, brooding soul of the album, squabbles with feedback and a merciless, two-minute duration guitar solo that leaves you destroyed and enchanted at the same time. (RO)

47/50 4) Bruce Springsteen – Western Stars

Bruce Springsteen seems to have told almost every story in the great old storybook of American mythologies, except perhaps one: a Californian big-eyed dreamer finds the Golden State sour and flees back to the east, to a romantic part of the city, to pine and rehabilitate. It is the classic storyline of Bacharach and David’s “Do you know the way to San Jose?”, And it is a story Springsteen repeatedly taps into this, on his lush, cinematic 19th album, which is nothing less than a masterpiece from the late period of time. (MB)

48/50 3) Little Simz – GRAY area

Few albums in 2019 have been as eclectic, or with a single vision, as the GRAY area of ​​Simz. It floats between two tones: formidable and reflective. On songs like “Offense” and “Boss” she drips with poison; delivers lines in a low, deadly buzz over murderous bass hooks and punk distortion. On “Selfish” and “Flowers,” she is softer – which makes her vulnerable because she knows she doesn’t have to dump all sentiment to compete with her male peers. It is better because it embraces every facet of itself and offers it to the listener in the clearest possible explanation. (RO)

Jen Ewbank

49/50 2) Lana Del Rey – Norman F *** ing Rockwell!

Lana Del Rey is always obsessed with the past. Her sound is rooted in nostalgia, an example of everything she was born too late to survive: the old Hollywood, Sinatra, beat poetry, Sylvia Plath and Fifties Americana. At its best, it extracts something fresh from it. In the worst case, she wallows in it. Her new album Norman F ** king Rockwell !, named after an American artist from the 20th century, does both. (AP)

50/50 1) Aldous Harding – Designer

When Aldous Harding performed in London this month, a fan in love shouted that they loved her. “I appreciate that,” she answered softly. “But I’m busy.” The answer is Harding on a T – wrangle, weird, introspective, focused. Her spectacular, single third album, Designer, is all those things. The New Zealander picks up the people from the left field who have made her name and splashed post-psych pop and nervous orchestra on the canvas, and holds secrets as she invites you.

“It is better to live with melody and have a fair time / Is that not correct?” She asks on “Fixture Picture”, before she tiredly concludes that “you can’t be pure and in love”. On “Zoo Eyes”, where her voice drops to the lowest register, she asks two consecutive questions, as if they are equally important: “What do I do in Dubai in the prime of my life? Do you love me? ‘It’s a beautiful, enigmatic album. (AP)

Claire Shilland

Stormzy, who headlined Glastonbury festival last year, released his latest album Heavy is the Head to critical praise. Read The Independent‘s review here.

