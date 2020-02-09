Stormy weather shifts leading European football games

A number of major European football games were canceled on Sunday when heavy rain and wind hit the continent.

The Manchester City Premier League game against West Ham was postponed when Storm Ciara hit the United Kingdom with rain and winds up to 130 km / h, damaged buildings and caused traffic disruption.

“Today’s game has been postponed due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and for the safety of fans and staff,” said the Manchester City website.

“This decision was made by the Manchester City Security Officer after consulting the club’s stakeholders and officials at West Ham United,” the statement added.

READ: What’s next for Messi after the Instagram post that rocked Barca?

In Germany, the Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Cologne on Sunday was canceled.

“Since the safety of the fans cannot be guaranteed after the game, Borussia Mönchengladbach has decided in consultation with the city, the fire brigade, the police and the German Football League (DFL) to cancel the game,” said Mönchengladbach in a statement.

READ: Scandinavian “superheroes” stunning Real Madrid

In the meantime, the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) has decided to postpone the four top games on Sunday and all amateur games.

“The games for Sunday, February 9th in the Eredivisie have been canceled,” said the KNVB in a statement.

“After frequent discussions with the Eredivisie clubs, the municipalities, the police and the KNVB, it was concluded that the safety of fans and players cannot be guaranteed due to the expected weather conditions.

“The games in all of national amateur football are also canceled.”

The Belgian Pro League postponed three games and rescheduled them later this week.

Football was not the only sport that was hit by the weather. The women’s game between Scotland and England was also canceled.

READ: Storm Ciara lashes Britain with strong winds and rain

The British Weather Office (Met Office), which named Storm Ciara on Wednesday, issued weather warnings for four consecutive days from Saturday to Tuesday.