Stormy relations between the US and Europe as top officials on their way to Munich

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Some of President Donald Trump’s major foreign policy priorities are at crucial moments while two high-level national security officials attend an annual security forum in Germany. Tensions in the transatlantic relationship have raised doubts about whether they can count on a lot of help from European leaders in promoting the Trump agenda.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper are coming to Munich while the US seems to sign a ceasefire in Afghanistan, insist on renewed sanctions against Iran, have introduced a new Israeli-Palestinian peace plan and are trying to discourage allies from allowing the Chinese company Huawei to participate in next generation wireless networks.

Meanwhile, there are concerns about the worldwide spread of the deadly new corona virus from China.

The Munich conference, which opens on Friday, attracts a wide range of foreign diplomats and national security officials and has been the location for unexpected and sometimes surprising revelations. It was previously characterized by turbulent American-European relations, particularly during the debate on the war in Iraq in early 2003. But the current level of tension exceeds that of previous years and covers a wider range of issues.

Europe is unlikely to play a major role in what could be the biggest high point: Pompeo and Esper meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the conference on Friday, amid strong evidence that a seven-day “reduction in violence” agreement leads to formal negotiations between the Afghanistan factions and is close and probably imminent. A proposal is ‘on the table’, Esper told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday.

Trump has agreed in principle to the deal, the latest details of which are being picked up by US Special Envoy for Afghanistan representatives Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban in Doha, Qatar. People familiar with the contours of the plan say it calls for the successful completion of the weekly ceasefire within 10 days followed by the start of all Afghan negotiations to determine the roadmap for the political future of the country.

US officials have dismissed claims that a Taliban ultimatum forced their hand. And they noted that despite his campaign promise to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan and elsewhere, Trump has concluded earlier deals that were close to the attacks on US troops.

While Afghanistan has the potential to be the most important development in Munich, other issues are more likely to emphasize tensions with Europe – in particular the future of the 2015 nuclear deal in Iran.

Pompeo, who has no fewer than 10 separate meetings with foreign officials and crammed a speech in his two-day visit, will arrive in Munich shortly after the Foreign Ministry has given the clearest signal that the administration will provide an ultimatum to its European allies about terminate the agreement.

The board is frustrated by the reluctance of Britain, France and Germany to move forward quickly with a process that could lead to the re-imposition of U.N. sanctions on Iran for breach of the terms of the agreement. Iran has violated several limits for the program imposed by the deal, but states that it only responds to US violations. Trump pulled the United States out of the deal.

The Europeans, who want to save the deal, have invoked a dispute settlement mechanism to resolve the issues or refer them to the UN Security Council, but US officials are not satisfied with what they see as a lack of urgency in a process that can take months take time to complete.

Her patience is approaching an end before the October end of a U.N. arms embargo against Iran, the government has mapped out a way to enforce the ban by forcing action in the Security Council.

In a document provided to Congress this week, the Foreign Ministry said for the first time that the conditions for the automatic re-imposition, or “snapback”, of UN sanctions lifted under the terms of the deal by any of the states that have negotiated it can be determined.

The government has already put forward the argument, advocated by the hawks of Iran, that despite Trump’s withdrawal, the US remains a “participant” in the deal as defined in the Security Council resolution that established it.

The Europeans, not to mention Russia and China, are mocking that position, but perhaps have no choice but to accept it, because the resolution does not allow veto on snapback. And if the US position is rejected by others, this would cause a major geopolitical confrontation about sanctions that would entail serious risks to international trade.

But the government has now gone one step further and has argued that the US has the authority to determine whether Iran is “not significantly performing” with the deal requirements. It says that because the criteria for significant non-execution are not defined in the U.N. resolution, they can be broadly defined by each participant.

“We assess that the state initiating the snapback mechanism remains flexible in interpreting what is” significant non-implementation, “the Foreign Ministry said in a written response to a question from Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican Texas and a leading Iran hawk in the congress.

Europeans have opposed previous lobbying to join the US to abandon the deal, but the government is expected to push them harder to argue for an extension of the arms embargo if they want to make it.

Aside from the differences with Iran, the US faces a serious backlash from Europe to the Trump peace plan in the Middle East, which is generally perceived as being biased in favor of Israel at the expense of the Palestinians and contrary to earlier guidelines for settlement of the conflict.

On Tuesday, members of the European Union of the Security Council – Belgium, Estonia, France and Germany – gave up the courage. “The American initiative, as presented on January 28, deviates from these internationally agreed parameters,” they said in a statement.

Pompeo and Esper are also facing a tough battle to try to prevent European countries from allowing Chinese technology giant Huawei to play a role in their advanced 5G wireless networks. Despite terrible warnings that a presence of Huawei information security and threats that could harm the US’s intelligence cooperation with countries in which the company operates, several countries have rejected a downright ban.

In particular, Britain announced last month that it would allow Huawei to participate in certain non-sensitive areas of its networks, and the European Union’s 5G guidelines fall far short of addressing American concerns.

