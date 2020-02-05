Stormi names Kylie Jenner by her first name instead of “Mama”: Video

Most of us know Kylie Jenner as well as Kylie Jenner, but Kylie is known as “mom” for her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Only in a recently released video did Stormi first name Kylie Jenner instead of “Mama” and made Kylie Cosmetics’ founder so frightened that her “Mama” days were over.

The 22-year-old managing director of Kylie Skin called up her Instagram stories on Tuesday, February 4, to publish a cute AF video of her and Stormi at home. In the clip, Stormi went around her mother and kept saying, “Hi, Kylie.” Of course the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wasn’t a fan and told Stormi not to call her that. “It’s not my name. My name is Mama!” Says Kylie. “Nooooo!”

Kylie shares Stormi with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple, who separated in October 2019, met on Saturday, February 1st, for Stormi’s second birthday, where ~ sources ~ TMZ said they seemed to be together again. Insiders said that Kylie and Travis arrived at the bash together and were by their side throughout the party. That couldn’t mean anything, of course. Given that the two friends and Stormis are parents, but what if they actually get back together?

The fans were shaken when Kylie confirmed that she and Travis split up in October. She confirmed the message in a tweet and denied that she had reunited with her ex-boyfriend Tyga after the two were seen together in a hotel. (The hangout turned out to be a coincidence.) “Travis and I are very satisfied and our main focus is currently on Stormi – our friendship and daughter are a priority,” she tweeted at the time.

Who knows what the relationship between Ky and Travis looks like? But now we’re going to focus on this adorable video Stormi is calling Kylie, well, Kylie.