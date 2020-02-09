Storm Ciara tornado warning as 90 mph wind batter UK

Storm Ciara is already crashing in the UK (Photo: Dave Nelson / PA)

The “worst storm in the country in seven years” destroys transport and energy systems while the UK and Ireland crash.

Stormy seas, strong winds and torrential rains have canceled countless ferries, trains and flights, with Storm Ciara set to bring hurricane winds up to 80 km / h today.

Lifeboat volunteers have already been brought into action, while a “tornado”, floods and huge waves have been reported.

Hundreds of households were affected this morning by a power outage, while the Met Office continued to warn the public of a “danger to life” from the storm, which is beginning to sweep east over the British Isles.

Weather warnings apply across the country because of the gusts of wind and the risk of flooding, with a disruption likely to last until tomorrow, with repair plans expected to be hampered by the circumstances. Predictors have also warned that flying debris can lead to injuries or endanger lives.

Storm Ciara hits the Dorset coast in West Bay, where winds of up to 75 km / h, heavy rainfall and high tide have led to both flood warnings and orange wind warnings.

(Photo: Rex functions)

People have been warned of the potential danger to life due to large waves and beach equipment being thrown on sea dikes, coastal roads and properties (Photo: Rex Features)

A trampoline on the track, in strong wind, with train companies warning that the services will be hit hard by the storm (Photo: PA)

The Met Office has an orange wind warning in place for much of England and Wales from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm, while an orange warning of rain is in place for parts of Scotland.

Yellow weather warnings cover the entire United Kingdom with the heaviest rainfall expected on high ground, where 50-70 mm wide is expected with a whopping 100 mm in a few locations.

BBC meteorologist Simon King reported that he had been told about a tornado that sounded ‘like a freight train’ this morning.

In Norfolk, around 1,000 homes were confronted with blackouts, while UK Power Networks warned the public to be wary of possible damage to overhead power lines.

Dozens of houses in Leicester and Gloucestershire also had power problems, while Blackpool is already one of the flood areas.

🌪️ Early this morning hearing a caller to @BBCRadioSolent from a possible #tornado in Barton on Sea and Ashley (Hampshire). Eyewitness reports that it “sounds like a freight train” with damaged windows and garden fencing.

Around 4 o’clock radar would support it … pic.twitter.com/4zHLdXbEmZ

– Simon King (@SimonOKing) January 17, 2020

Good morning from the North Sea in Storm Ciara # StormCiara pic.twitter.com/zQkAT51ZWp

– andrew geddes🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ AndrewGeddes23) February 9, 2020

#stormciara shows itself at high tide at Tramore Co. Waterford #weather pic.twitter.com/cBtYLeuiNA

– Leah Burgess 📷 (@LeahBurgessIre) 9 February 2020

Volunteers from the Falmouth lifeboat made a rescue in almost stormy conditions for a German tanker who sailed six miles from the harbor.

One of the crew members aboard the 178-meter ship Seaturbot needed medical help and the RNLI scrambled a crew to them 20 minutes later, taking the man aboard the lifeboat before he was brought ashore for medical treatment.

Dozens of domestic and international flights have been canceled, with British Airways and Heathrow confirming at different airlines and airports that the timetable would be affected.

High waves in the Irish Sea forced ferry companies to cancel various journeys.

Railway companies in England, Scotland and Wales have urged passengers not to travel and say they will have fewer schedules and speed limits today.

Ciara is approaching the British Isles yesterday (Photo: 2020 Atlas Photo Archive / Nasa)

Hikers face high waves yesterday in Ceredigion, Wales as the storm approaches (Photo: Alamy Live)

Pedestrians brave the harsh wind and stormy conditions of Storm Ciara when crossing the Westminter bridge (Photo: Amer Ghazzal / REX)

The companies that issued ‘not traveling’ warnings are Gatwick Express, Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains, LNER, Northern, Southeastern, Southern, Thameslink and TransPennine Express.

The other lines involved are: Avanti West Coast, C2C, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Heathrow Express, Hull Trains, Island Line, London Northwestern Railway, London Overground, Merseyrail, Northern, ScotRail, South Western Railway, Stansted Express, TfL Rail, Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway.

Alex Burkill, a Met Office meteorologist, said the wet and windy weather is “the overture, if you want, what Storm Ciara is.”

He said that the most urgent of the Met Office warnings is the orange wind warning.

“That is where we are likely to see significant wind effects. We bring some property damage, flying debris, and that can entail the risk of injury to people, as well as just the usual things like power outages and travel disruptions.

Here is a reminder of the # wind warnings in effect today due to # StormCiara # WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/3QTZMqxvjW

– With Office (@metoffice) 9 February 2020

South Shore Firefighters rescuing a person from a car in a flooded street in Blackpool (Photo: PA)

Storm Ciara hits the coast of Blackpool (Photo: Dave Nelson)

“It is worth bearing in mind that the strong wind on Sunday will be very widespread, so it is throughout the UK where we will see very strong wind, so the impact will be widespread.”

Burkill said that gusts of 70-80 mph were expected, “and it may be a little stronger than that in some exposed areas.”

The Environment Agency has issued 22 flood warnings, which means that flooding is expected and immediate action is required, and 149 warnings indicating that flooding is possible.

Humberside Police said the Humber Bridge was closed to high-side vehicles.

The opening ceremony of Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture, which will take place on Saturday night, was canceled due to bad weather that covered the west coast of Ireland.

In the meantime, the Winter Run 10k event in London – which would be attended by 25,000 participants – was canceled after the organizers said they “could not guarantee the safety of our runners, crew and volunteers.”