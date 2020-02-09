Storm Ciara: Manchester City versus West Ham postponed because unfavorable weather causes football and racing to be canceled

The Premier League match of Manchester City against West Ham has headed a number of controversial games on Sunday due to Storm Ciara.
The Blues made the decision to abandon the game, which was to start at 4.30 p.m. The sold-out Ladies Super League North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham was one of the biggest games to fall victim to the weather.
“Our game against SpursWomen in Meadow Park today has been postponed due to public safety due to extreme weather conditions,” Arsenal Women posted on their official Twitter account. Please don’t go to Meadow Park. “
Other WSL games between Bristol City and Reading and Birmingham versus Reading were also postponed, as were the champions games in Charlton, Coventry, Crystal Palace and Lewes.
All three racing meetings in Great Britain and Ireland were abandoned due to the strong wind and rain that flooded the British Isles.
1/60 Waves hit the Newhaven lighthouse
Dozens of domestic and international flights have been canceled because Storm Ciara is going to attack the UK and Ireland with heavy rain and winds of more than 80 miles per hour
AFP via Getty
2/60
Firefighters rescue a person from a car in a flooded street in Blackpool
South Shore Fire Station / PA
3/60
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
FATHER
4/60
Waves hit the wall in Newhaven in East Sussex, while Storm Ciara hits the UK
FATHER
5/60
Flood water flows through a street past houses in Mytholmroyd, Northern England
AFP via Getty Images
6/60
Flood water surrounds cars parked outside a flooded Co-Op store in Mytholmroyd
AFP via Getty Images
7/60
People enjoy leaning against the wind when Storm Ciara arrives in West Bay
Getty Images
8/60
Waves hit the Newhaven lighthouse
AFP via Getty
9-60
Flooded houses in Mytholmroyd
AFP via Getty Images
10/60
Workmen clean up after the tree fell on the speed camera and damaged it on the Meadway in Tilehurst, Reading
FATHER
11/60
A flooded car in Mytholmroyd
AFP via Getty Images
12/60
A fan arrives in the heavy rain for the Premier League match at Bramall Lane for the Premier League match of Sheffield United against Bournemouth
FATHER
13/60
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
FATHER
14/60
A fallen tree in the Longlevens region of Gloucester
Rod Minchin / PA
15/60
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
FATHER
16/60
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
FATHER
17/60
A fan arrives in the heavy rain for the Premier League match on Bramall Lane
FATHER
18/60
The Tweed River is bursting its banks in the Scottish border
Getty
19/60
Cars make their way through flood water while Storm Ciara strikes Accrington
EPA
20/60
Bad weather conditions on Bramall Lane
Action images via Reuters
21/60
People walk on the rubble-covered boardwalk after waves break over it during high tide in Blackpool
AFP via Getty Images
22/60
A trampoline on the railway line between Sevenoat and Orpington
Network rail Kent and Sussex / PA
23/60
Fans arrive in the heavy rain for the Premier League match on Bramall Lane
FATHER
24/60
High water levels in Hawes, North Yorkshire
bezberesford / PA
25/60
Combination photo of a crane at a construction site in Worthing, West Sussex, which only runs in the wind
FATHER
26/60
The Manchester City game against West Ham has been canceled due to the extreme weather
Reuters
27/60
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
FATHER
28/60
Waves hit the Cobb in Lyme Regis
Getty
29/60
Flooded field on Bramall Lane
Reuters
30/60
Waves crash against the breakwater during Storm Ciara in Wimereux, France
Reuters
31/60
The Tweed River breaks its banks in the Scottish Borders
Getty
32/60
Sheep cut off by a flooded river Tweed in The Scottish Borders
Getty
33/60
A lifeboat passes white cliffs while Storm hits Ciara Newhaven
AP
34/60
Storm Ciara also affects areas throughout Europe. People walk on the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam, the Netherlands
EPA
35/60
A woman holds a handrail to stabilize herself while walking along the harbor wall in Polperro, in southwest England
AFP via Getty
36/60
People walk along the boardwalk as waves break in a stormy sea past the lighthouse in New Brighton, North West England
AFP via Getty
37/60
Traffic flows through water on the A66 at Bowes in Durham
FATHER
38/60
The cover is on the floor after it has fallen out of the Copthorne Hotel next to Bramall Lane
Action images via Reuters
39/60
Damage to one of the stands at Wisbech Town Football Club in Cambridgeshire
FATHER
40/60
Waves hit the wall in Newhaven
FATHER
41/60
A fallen tree crashed a car in Wigan
vickigregson / PA
42/60
A man walks with a child and a dog on a dyke against strong winds during the Ciara storm in Harlingen, the Netherlands
ANP / AFP via Getty
43/60
Waves hit the harbor wall through a lighthouse while Storm hits Ciara Newhaven
AP
44/60
Spectators watch the storm-stricken waters at Newhaven
FATHER
45/60
Police attend the scene of a fallen tree blocking Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead
FATHER
46/60
People are blown by the wind when waves hit the harbor wall when Storm hits Ciara Newhaven
AP
47/60
A motorcycle parked in a flooded street in Mytholmroyd
AFP via Getty Images
48/60
Boom on the 0411 motorway, Brussels to Luxembourg in Bierge, Belgium
EPA
49/60
Bodyboarders ride the stormy waves in Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire while Storm Ciara approaches the coastline of Wales
Reuters
50/60
Waves crashing against wind turbines in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France
Reuters
51/60
People walk alone on Salthill promenade in Galway, Ireland and the UK bracing themselves for Storm Ciara
FATHER
52/60
Construction workers begin the process of dismantling steps in Galway’s South Park after the organizers of the opening ceremony on the occasion of Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture canceled the ceremony due to bad weather with Storm Ciara arriving later on Saturday
FATHER
53/60
A fallen tree on power lines in Newborough near Peterborough
FATHER
54/60
People walk their dogs on Salthill promenade
FATHER
55/60
Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill County Galway is being battered by waves
FATHER
56/60
A bodyboarder rides the stormy waves in Broad Haven
Reuters
57/60
The Tweed River flows into the Scottish Borders
Getty Images
58/60
Employees struggle to maintain a center circle prior to the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth round match at Broadwood Stadium, Glasgow
FATHER
59/60
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
FATHER
60/60
Large waves and sea spray caused by Storm Ciara hit vehicles that are driven along the coast in Newhaven
Reuters
Exeter was first dropped off, shortly before a scheduled inspection at 8:00 am, followed by Southwell’s all-weather meeting and the Punchestown Grand National Trial map about an hour later.
In Punchestown it was initially hoped that the high-profile fixture would survive – but after nearly 30 mm of further rain on Sunday morning it was also canceled.
An Exeter statement stated: “Unfortunately, Racing was abandoned today.
Man City stopped their game against West Ham because of Storm Ciara (Getty)
“Wind speeds have reached unacceptable mph gusts this morning, and our local forecast predicts that this will continue for the rest of today, affecting our racing activities, public safety and grandstands.”
Plumpton has announced a preventive race day inspection on Monday for the map there
Waves hit the wall in Newhaven in East Sussex, while Storm Ciara hits the UK (PA)
The storm conditions spread to Europe, where the Dutch Eredivisie and the Belgian Pro League and the Belgian second tier postponed their games.
Dutch champions Ajax saw their trip to Utrecht postponed, while Alan Pardew’s ADO Den Haag had canceled their match at Sparta Rotterdam.
The Bundesliga in Germany was also hit when the Rhine derby between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Cologne fell victim to the weather.
.