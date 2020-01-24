Stories Untold Nintendo Switch review: adventures in the 80s

Untold stories – games within games (photo: Digital Return)

The PC game that managed to reinvent the text adventure comes to Nintendo Switch and still works surprisingly well.

Nintendo should encourage them not to, but it is very strange the little use that most developers make of the Switch’s touch screen. It is particularly strange when it comes to a port from the PC, since we have played many games (Football, Tactics and Glory yesterday, for example) that have almost been ruined by being left alone with analog sticks and buttons. The use of a keyboard is a large part of Stories Untold and we assume it was ported to Switch, but not to Xbox One or PlayStation 4, because I was going to use the touch screen, but that is not the case.

Stories Untold was originally launched for PC in 2017, but we missed it at that time and we never had the chance to play it. However, we had heard good things, so we were eager to have the opportunity to catch up; until we realized that the developer No Code also made the Observation last year, which we did not like at all. Although fortunately it turns out that No Code is much better in narrating horror stories than in science fiction.

Untold Stories is an anthology of four separate stories, the first one, The House Abandon, was originally created in just 72 hours during a game jam and can be downloaded for free here. If you do not have time for that at this time, the essential thing is that you are playing a game within a game, a text adventure in what looks a lot like a ZX Spectrum +2, but where you can also interact with the world to your around, answering phones, looking at photos and worrying about the fact that the reality and the world of the game seem to be crossing.

If you don’t know what a text adventure is, it wouldn’t be a big surprise, since they are the oldest genres of the old school. Few surpassed the 90s, but at its peak they presented a complex level of narration and quality writing that video games would not match again for decades.

Text adventures evolved into graphic adventures (also known as point-and-click adventures), which are now in danger of extinction, but the original games often had no visuals, just a text description of where you are and a message where You could type commands like ‘Go North’ or ‘Browse Window’. So you can see why Stories Untold appeared on the Switch and didn’t use the touch screen, it was a bit surprising.

Instead of writing, build words by selecting them from a small grid of verbs and nouns, which works quickly and efficiently, but obviously takes a bit of the atmosphere. Not to mention that it offers many options that you may not have guessed. That sounds almost ruinous, but when we sat down to play in a dark room, without other distractions, we still found that the experience was extremely atmospheric and not a little scary, especially given the skill of the game with the jumps and the great unpredictability of everything is happening

We do not want to reveal the plot of any of the stories, since everything lasts only about three hours (which is reflected in the price), but each episode has a different configuration and an old hardware set to use. Usually, you can only move between a couple of different locations at a time, with most of the game hunched over a computer trying to solve what is happening. (Again, you can imagine how it would have had an additional layer of meaning if you were really using a PC to play).

Untold stories: text adventure lives! (photo: Return Digital)

The House Abandon is the scariest of the four stories, but also the simplest, with the next two with a more complex setup and a wider range of electronics from the 80s to play. This means a much wider range of riddles and fewer text adventures, since The Lab Conduit has it operating in a heart inside a box, which you can only see on a TV screen. Meanwhile, The Station Process is set in an Arctic monitoring station where something ominous is happening in the icy landscape outside, while colleagues call in panic for help.

The final story, The Last Session, is easily the least interesting, as it recklessly tries to gather all the stories and begin to explain things. That is a terrible idea, since leaving everything to its own interpretation is one of the main attractions of the first three stories. The final episode does not ruin what came before, but avoids a satisfactory ending.

Which is a shame because the game is very smart in the way it uses different situations to increase horror and intensify the atmosphere. More than a standard video game, you realize that you are the instigator in these situations and if you simply leave alone, nothing bad would happen. But you can’t, not only because you want to play with all the strange retro machinery but because you want to make something happen … you want to see how scary or strange it can be.

Now we have played it once we are tempted to come back and try Stories Untold also on the PC, just to get that extra dimension of immersion. But it works well on the Switch and as inorganic as the interface is that it doesn’t get in the way of history or riddles. At this point, we would normally say that we cannot wait to see what the developer does next; except we already know it and we hate it. Therefore, we can only hope that his third game is much more similar to Stories Untold and his wonderful and terrifying tribute to a past era of video games.





Nintendo Switch Untold Story Review Summary

Soon: Playing an 8-bit style text adventure on Nintendo Switch is quite new, but this inspired blend of strange horror and puzzle resolution is more than a nostalgia explosion of the 80s.

Pros: An intelligent premise that offers up to four very different stories and its own unique puzzle mechanics. Very atmospheric and often genuinely scary. Reasonable price.

Cons: The final story is not as good as the other three. The switch interface removes a dip layer, especially because there is no touch screen support.

Punctuation: 8/10

Formats: Nintendo Switch (revised) and PC

Price: £ 8.99

Publisher: Return Digital

Developer: No Code

Release Date: January 16, 2020

Age Rating: 16

