Stop sleeping with your friend's girlfriend and get married

Afia Schwarzenegger, a strong and outspoken Ghanaian actress, accused popular blogger Zion Felix of snatching her friend, Yemi Baba.

Afia was seen in a IG video from Nkonkonsa.com openly accusing ZionFelix of snatching the girlfriend of his best friend and fellow blogger, YemmyBaba. According to Afia Schwar, ZionFelix seized Minalyn at a birthday party organized by YemmyBaba himself.

She, however, didn’t understand why, after 48 months of snatching the Ghanaian makeup artist from her former boyfriend, Zion still hadn’t married her. Taking a serious look, she advised Zion to ensure that he married Minalyn by the end of the year since he had slept with her all this time.

ZionFelix, on the other hand, could not say anything to defend the allegations brought against him by Afia Schwar.

From the start, he was seen smiling at the allegations, but his facial expression changed to someone who is truly guilty.

As many social media users have confirmed, her silence could only mean that Afia Schwar was telling the truth. Afia Schwar challenged him to prove his innocence by cursing her if what she said openly was not the truth.