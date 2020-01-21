A doctor according to a report by the legitimate Naija warned the general public to refrain from eating gari soaks.

Gari Dips are a type of Ghanaian / Nigerian delicacy that is normally inexpensive. Most people refer to Gari soaks as the savior because that’s what people rely on in difficult times. It is a mixture of Gari, water, sugar and sometimes milk. It’s if we had the means to add milk.

According to Doctor Boniface Okolo, director of public health for the state of Enugu, eating gari can damage the body. He explained that a person can easily contract a disease called Lassa fever by eating gari. Indeed, rodents such as mice or rats come into contact with the gari, contaminating it at the end.

Doctor Boniface Okolo therefore urges everyone to stay away from gari, because the bacteria released by these rodents cannot be easily killed or destroyed by pouring hot water on them.