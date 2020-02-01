Stones thrown in the Cavalcade of Kanhaiya Kumar in Sarhar, a damaged vehicle

The incident occurred when the cavalcade passed the Chapra-Siwan main road at the Kopa bazaar, they said.

updated:February 1, 2020, 10:34 PM IST

Chapra / Muzaffarpur: On Saturday afternoon stones were thrown in the cavalcade of CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar in the Saran district of Bihar.

The incident occurred when the cavalcade passed the Chapra-Siwan main road at the Kopa bazaar, they said.

Sources said that 20-25 young people have attacked the cavalcade with stones.

Kanhaiya Kumar was not injured in the incident. The windows of one vehicle from the Kumar cavalcade were damaged, said SHO, Kopa, Shivnath Ram.

Those behind the attack have yet to be identified, he said, adding that the miscreants managed to escape from the site.

Kumar would go from Siwan to Chapra to participate in his “Jan Gan Man Yatra”, police said.

The car of the former JNU student leader was sent by his supporters to the Kopa police station to save him from the miscreants

On January 31, Kumar had to face strong opposition from supporters of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Gopalganj, where his posters went black and slogans of “going back” were lifted.

Later on Saturday evening at a public meeting at Marwari High School in Muzaffarpur, Kumar said, “We will defeat this (NDA) government and save the constitution.”

