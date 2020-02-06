Stones hurled at Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy again in Bihar’s Madhepura Dist, nobody injured

Patna: Stones were hurled at the Kanhaiya Kumar convoy when the left-wing leader was on his way to tackle a demonstration against the CAA in the Madhepura district of Bihar on Thursday, which was the second incident in less than 24 hours.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), which deployed the former JNU student leader against BJP fire brigade Giriraj Singh in Lok Sabha polls last year, issued a statement here condemning the incident and warning of agitation if no preventive measures were taken were taken.

“We strongly condemn the attack on the Kanhaiya Kumar convoy in Madhepura. A similar attack took place yesterday in Supaul in which vehicles were damaged and a number of people were injured. These attacks are carried out by supporters of the Sangh Parivar and the BJP,” CPI State Secretary Satya Narayan Singh said in the statement.

“If the government does not ask its police to be diligent and provide adequate security, we will be forced to launch an agitation,” he added.

Kumar is on a state-wide ‘Jan Gan Man Yatra’ that was launched on January 30, coinciding with the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s death, under the banner of ‘Joint Forum Against NPR / NRC / CAA’. The campaign is expected to close with a rally in Patna on February 29.

Police officers were unavailable for comment, although Congress MLA Shakil Ahmed Khan, who has been accompanying Kumar since the start of the tour, confirmed the incident.

“A few stones hit vehicles in our convoy as we approached the location in Madhepura after a successful rally earlier in the day in Saharsa. We chose not to stop, even because a few windows were smashed but there was no injury to anyone, “said Khan.

“In addition, it turned out that the attackers had used catapults and fled after they had achieved their intended purpose. We are saddened by the incident, which is an indication of the vitriol that permeated the atmosphere. After reaching the Madhepura location, we informed the police. We must all take it easy and brace ourselves for tomorrow’s programs, “he added.

The former union president of the JNU students, who was beaten in the national capital four years ago with an uproar, tried to reach an agreement with the crowd in Madhepura by starting his speech with tribute to Ramesh Ranjan, a CRPF staff from in the Bhojpur district

Bihar, who died in a fight with militants near Srinagar.

In Saharsa, the left-wing leader made potshots at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged supporters of the BJP to understand that CAA-NPR-NRC ‘was part of a game plan aimed at involving you in sectarian quarrels while the son van “mota bhai enjoys a period as the BCCI Secretary”.

