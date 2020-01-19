Stonebwoy's wife salutes him for purchasing the Big Boss Energy Drink franchise

Afro dancehall Ghanaian superstar 1GAD a.k.a Stonebwoy will thank God for blessing him with a visionary and supportive woman.

Dr. Louisa, aka Stonegirl is sent by God. She has played a huge role in the life of the dancehall artist since their marriage. Since she succeeded Black Cedi (former manager of Stonebwoy), she has been more united than ever.

She was seen greeting her husband when he last bought the Big Boss Energy Drink franchise, which Stonebwoy himself announced to the public in a video on Saturday January 18, 2020.

The acquisition of the Big Boss franchise took people by surprise since he was appointed ambassador of the drink not so long ago.

He wrote about his IG story:

“Did you know that # 1GAD bought the franchise @biggbossghana and owns it now while it is still produced by @belbeverages? #BOSSITUP ”

Louisa could not contain the joy of her husband’s success. She also took advantage of social media to greet him by writing:

“Congratulations my love … .20Plenty power moves only 💪🏾”

There will be a crazy party by the Satekla since the birthday of Dr. Louisa is upon us and the acquisition of a new property.

Go higher Stonebwoy!