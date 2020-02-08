Stonebwoy to collaborate with Shatta whales

The African dancehall king Stonebwoy has indicated an upcoming collaboration with Shatta Wale.

This was announced during a press conference at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra on Friday February 7th.

Stonebwoy indicated a collaboration with Shatta Wale, his former arch rival. Both became best friends after VGMA 2019.

“Our mission will not be complete if we do not work together. At the right time, the Ghanaians will know what we are both doing. The collaboration must be wonderful so that the Ghanaians can enjoy it.” Stonebwoy said.

When Stonebwoy spoke to Shatta Wale about smoking the peace pipe, he announced that plans to work together are in the pipeline.

“We grew from boy to man, and you can see that. We sometimes regret the decision we made in the past, but as it is now, we are cool. “ he added.

