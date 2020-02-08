Stonebwoy separates from Agent Blakk Cedi

Stonebwoy has announced that he no longer has a relationship with his long-time friend Blakk Cedi.

Stonebwoy broke up with Blakk Cedi, who was his agent at Burniston Music Group.

Stonebwoy said at his press conference on Friday February 7th at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra that he had now cut all connections to Blakk Cedi.

This means that his former manager was fired from his position as an agent for the artist.

This decision is made almost five months after Blakk Cedi switched from manager to agent role.

Stonebwoy said the move is part of structural changes that have been made to his Burniton Music Group label.

“There are ups and downs in every organization … every team has things to deal with,” he said.

“There have been structural changes at Burniton Music Group, so Blakk Cedi will be my agent in the future. He’s not my manager, but he’s more than a manager now, ”he said last year.

Blakk Cedi has yet to respond to the news of his dismissal as an agent of the Stonebwoy reggae and dancehall act.

Source: www.ghgossip.com