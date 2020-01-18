Stonebwoy fully purchases the ownership of Big Boss Energy Drink, and now makes the owner of the drink!

Barely two months after having concluded an ambassador agreement with the producers of Bel-Aqua, Bel Cola; Bel Beverages, Livingstone Etse Satekla. Stonebwoy has fully purchased ownership of the new outdoor energy drink, Big Boss Energy Drink

Stonebwoy would ensure that all employees are properly trained and that the franchise is properly staffed at all times

Agreement will see Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards winner take control of energy drink franchise and act as president of soft drink while still produced by Bel Beverages

Stonebwoy will also advertise and promote the franchise and its approved products and services in accordance with guidelines provided by the franchisor.

Stonebwoy will protect the franchisee brand by operating the franchise in strict compliance with system operating standards and by building a solid and loyal clientele by offering only approved products and services and by providing superior customer service.

Bel Beverages is a Ghanaian producer of a variety of premium soft drinks.

Stonebwoy took up his IG status and posted;