Stonebwoy finally responds to M. Anifest’s dissertation in Kelvynboy’s “Yawa No Dey” song

Stonebwoy reacted to the shots, the rapper M.anifest to Kelvynboy’s “Yawa No Dey Song, “

M.anifest came surprisingly without provocation for Stonebwoy’s meat when he pounced on Kelvynboy’s song, which raised eyebrows in the entertainment industry.

M. anifest’s verse reads as follows:

Little fly, we fly, because your husband is bored

We came to win, before the draw

Ɛshi wo kraa, ɛshi wo kwa, well I no longer

One, two, three, wet man never seen?

The stone that the builder wants to reject, the corner stone, then the manor house,

At a press conference at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra, Stonebwoy spoke briefly about the bad blood he has now received from his former protégé Kelvynboy and M. Anifest.

Stonebwoy said he was too tall to lower his standards and fight Kelvynboy.

“I see insults and tweets all the time. Even on his last song, I heard M. anifest address some uncomfortable words to me, but I’m too tall to answer, ”he said.

SOURCE: www.Ghgossip.com