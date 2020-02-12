Stone, paper, scissors: ICC proposes an interesting alternative to super-overs

The International Cricket Council (ICC) joked on Wednesday that teams can play “Rock, Paper, Scissors” instead of Super Overs to determine the outcome of a game if it ends in a tie.

New Zealand’s all-rounder Jimmy Neesham posted a picture of himself and Indian international KL Rahul at the third ODI in Bay Oval on Tuesday, which the host won with five wins and won the series 3-0.

Paper, scissors, stone? pic.twitter.com/PFrK8ZcF9k

– Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 11, 2020

Both Rahul and Neesham with a fist pump can be seen in the picture. Neesham, however, called the contribution: “Paper, scissors, stone”.

ICC’s official Twitter handle has tweeted Neesham’s post again and wrote, “Maybe we’ll do it instead of super-overs.”

Maybe we do that instead of super overs? ‍♂️ https://t.co/yoMn9ZKuR2

– ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2020

Stone paper scissors (also called stone paper scissors, stone paper scissors and stone paper scissors) is a handball that is usually played between two people and in which each player simultaneously forms one of three shapes with one hand outstretched. These shapes are “stone” (a closed fist), “paper” (a flat hand) and “scissors” (a fist with an extended index finger and middle finger that forms a V).

A player who chooses rock beats another player who chooses a pair of scissors (“Rock Crushes Scissors” or sometimes “Blunts Scissors”) but loses to a player who has played paper (“Paper Covers Rock”) , A piece of paper loses against a piece of scissors (“scissors cuts paper”). If both players choose the same shape, the game is a tie and is usually repeated immediately to resolve the tie.

Also read: Twilight Saga, a better love story than New Zealand and super-overs?

The ICC last year adjusted the super-over rule for all important events after the 2019 World Cup between England and New Zealand. In a nerve-wracking final last June, England defeated New Zealand by hitting more limits (fours and sixes) in their 50 overs and super over.

Following the result, the ICC faced anger from fans and former players over the controversial rule.