Still knows the trade in D’Angelo Russell

The decision of the New York Knicks to dismiss President Steve Mills earlier this week made one thing clear. This organization will be a wildcard for Thursday’s NBA trading period.

Under the leadership of Mills, New York pushed back to trading veteran Marcus Morris. It was also not immersed in the Golden State Warriors All-Star D’Angelo Russell trade market.

That has now changed. According to Steve Popper of Newsday, New York will treat Morris before the deadline. It is also still in the mix for Russell.

A few Knicks items, about 24 hours after the deadline – hearing Morris will be moved and that they are still on D’Angelo Russell. And … two weeks after being announced as Knicks’ rebranding arm, Steve Stoute is a prominent voice in all of this, including finding a new front office.

This is an extremely interesting situation. Golden State withdrew from multi-team trade talks with the Timberwolves when the asking price for Russell was not met.

Minnesota eventually participated in a trade with four teams that is the largest we have seen around the Association in the last twenty years. It is apparently from the lottery for Russell after he had focused on him a lot in recent weeks.

As far as Knicks are concerned, they are here looking for that star player to help excite an angry fan base. Whether Russell would be the answer remains to be seen.

We do know that Morris and Russell are likely to be moved in separate transactions or part of a larger deal involving more teams. The market for Morris is huge. But this does not include a Warriors team that is not interested in a potential rental that is the center of a trade.

It will certainly be interesting to see what will happen in the next 24 hours.