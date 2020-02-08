Steyn picked up for the Eng T20I series after a year away

“We are delighted with the group we have selected for this upcoming T20 series against England. We once again took the opportunity to reward some of the hard working people in our home franchise system as some of our key senior players continue to perform well . ” We have once again put our trust in Quinton (de Kock) to lead this group of exciting cricketers. He left where he left off in India and has demonstrated leadership, “said Graeme Smith, deputy director of cricket at CSA.

“England have of course announced a competitive team and we are sure that we have the team that can take on and achieve positive results. With a T20 World Championship not too far away, we have started to identify several players who we will.” We will look around for a longer period of time and hope that by the beginning of September we will have the best possible group of 15 representatives from South Africa. “