Steven Universe is a wonderful show about love, friendship and the healthy handling of emotions. It is also full of homages and Easter eggs. In fact, an episode contains a not so subtle reference to Nintendo’s Square Fun Machine, the GameCube. However, eagle eye viewers will notice that the allusion goes deeper than a short nod.

There are video games in the Steven Universe because they are generally loved

A Twitter user using the @RiseFallNick handle posted the following image:

Steven Universe has a Nintendo Gamecube in the universe. But instead of being called GameCube, it’s easy: “Dolphin”. pic.twitter.com/REeAt7TBCA

– TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 23, 2020

Neat! It’s cool to see Steven’s buddy Amethyst playing the console because it’s pretty purple.

Many younger players thought the Dolphin name was a tribute to the GameCube emulator:

The dolphin emulator pic.twitter.com/eq4YyVcc9G

– Fire Type Specialist / CEO of Sonic Advance 2 (@Aric_FirePro) January 23, 2020

To be fair, using the Dolphin software allows you to play GCN titles on your CPU. But that’s not what the cartoon is smart about.

For those who don’t know, Dolphin was the code name for the GameCube before it launched. Here is Liam Robertson from DidYouKnowGaming who alludes to this fact, but not in an informative way:

People in the comments think this is a reference to an emulator ???? https://t.co/5woY7lWDD0

– Liam Robertson (@Doctor_Cupcakes) January 24, 2020

Enthusiasts, are you fans of Steven Universe? What do you think of this fun GameCube Easter egg? Were you sad that the console wasn’t shaped like a dolphin? Let us know what you think on these topics below.

