Steven Kampfer is leaving for Boston at the latest

Steven Kampfer is the youngest experienced head to leave the Boston Bruins and join David Backes in Providence.

Steven Kampfer has only played 45 games with the Boston Bruins in the past two seasons. Realistically speaking, he has spent his entire career moving between the NHL and the AHL.

At 31, it is clear that he will not suddenly become something more. He is the perfect deep defender as an eighth or ninth defender when the Boston Bruins have a long career this year, but beyond that he doesn’t contribute to the line-up.

With Jeremy Lauzon, the Boston Bruins essentially wrote the final chapter about Steven Kampfer’s time with the big club, even if he is still under contract next season.

Steven Kampfer hasn’t really done anything wrong this season, but he hasn’t done anything to stand out either. He is the epitome of a medium defender who can manage an average of 13:38 Ice Age in his 10 NHL missions.

However, if you look at his point production in general, he actually shouts AHL defender versus an NHL defender. In 6 games with Providence, he scored points at a rate of 0.66 points per game, compared to 0.2 points per game in the NHL.

He brings a lot of experience to Providence. He not only drives buses, but also knows how the Big League room works. This can only be beneficial for young weapons like Urho Vaakanainen and Jakub Zboril. Add David Backes after his waiver and you have a room full of NHL voices.

Do you want to hear your voice? Join the Causeway Crowd team!

Write for us!

Maybe Steven Kampfer will become a useful trading item for a team that desperately needs more Blue Line depth. If the Boston Bruins find useful depth from their younger people, it’s very unnecessary.

We don’t suggest that any kind of trade be a big one-to-one transaction, but certainly a sneaky AHL transaction to get a few years younger or as part of a larger transaction, maybe there is a value that can be found.

Quite frankly, this trade will not significantly affect the Boston Bruins or the Providence Bruins. Steven Kampfer out, Jeremy Lauzon in; If anything, this is a great opportunity to look to the future.

Next topic: Should we be concerned about the results after regulation?

What is most surprising is that Lauzon comes in and not Vaaka no.