Steven Bergwijn speaks as the PSV star approaches the Tottenham transfer

Steven Bergwijn insists that he did not refuse to play for PSV to force his transfer to Tottenham.

The Spurs are reportedly close to reaching an agreement for the end of 22 years after intensifying the talks this week.

Bergwijn did not appear in the 1-1 draw of the PSV against Twente, while reports claimed that the Dutch international withdrew from the game as he wanted to travel to London to finish his move.

But the midfielder says he received permission from PSV interim coach Ernest Faber.

“Good evening, PSV fans, there was a lot of talk about me, I read it all and I am disappointed how it happened,” Bergwijn said on Instagram.

‘None of that is true, I never refused to play for PSV and never would in the future.

‘I’m a club boy, PSV is in my heart

‘The media is twisting this whole story, I called the coach this morning and told him that some things were happening and he gave me his permission.

Then He wished me success, everything went well and I did everything in a good way without going behind the PSV. Thank you.’

