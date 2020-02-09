Steve Martin: No Oscars Winner Mistakes This Year Due To “New Iowa App”

National politics

It wasn’t long before the counting problems of last week in Iowa turned into a punch line in Hollywood’s biggest night.

“There was a major disaster here at the Oscars a few years ago that they accidentally read the wrong name,” said Steve Martin. “And it was nobody’s fault, but they have guaranteed that this won’t happen this year because the academy has switched to the new Iowa Caucus app.”

You will remember the closing award ceremony in 2017 when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway presented the nominees for the best picture. Dunaway read “La La Land” as the winner and asked the cast and crew to take the stage before it became known that “Moonlight” had actually won the coveted prize.

And political observers will remember the past week when an app developed for the Iowa Democratic gatherings encountered problems that caused these report results to have problems.