Steve Kerr shares blunt quote about the time of D’Angelo Russell with Warriors

Bill Streicher-VS TODAY Sport

When the Golden State Warriors D’Angelo Russell landed in the sign-and-trade that Kevin Durant sent to Brooklyn, many thought it was a bad fit. Apparently Steve Kerr did that too.

When he spoke to reporters on Friday, Kerr made an incredibly blunt comment about Russell’s tenure at the club and said, “To be blunt, the fit was questionable when we signed it,” said Logan Murdock of NBC Sports.

Steve Kerr on D’Angelo Russell: “To be blunt, the fit was questionable when we signed it.”

– Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) 7 February 2020

Golden State of course sent Russell to Minnesota Timberwolves for the NBA trade deadline, and acquired Andrew Wiggins in return. Speaking about the Friday trading, Kerr shared that the front office believes the 2020 NBA concept is falling short and talked about Wiggins as a good fit.

Steve Kerr said the exchange for Andrew Wiggins was good. Kerr said D’Angelo Russell did not “positionally fit with Steph and Klay who are coming back next year.” Full response here: pic.twitter.com/vnVuLh6S86

– Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) 7 February 2020

That Russell did not fit well with the Warriors did not cause any damage to the franchise this season, which was practically lost from the start due to injuries. In the long run, what the franchise did is perfect for its long-term plans. But on a personal level, it is not difficult for Russell to imagine that use as a pawn is not really the best feeling in the world.