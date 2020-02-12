Steve Irwin’s son Robert recreates iconic photo of his father hugging a koala

Robert Irwin went to Instagram to share a photo with a photo of his late father Steve Irwin, where he could hug a koala. Shortly after the image was posted, fans with eagle eyes could not help but notice the eerie similarity between the two.

On the photo, 16-year-old Robert sees a koala cuddling while wearing a classic khaki uniform and leather watch band, very similar to Steve Irwin’s shot of 10 years ago.

Robert was only two years old when his father and beloved conservationalist died in a stingray accident.

Since it was posted, the image has received more than two lakh likes on Instagram.

A number of people went to the photo sharing platform to tell how eerily similar Robert looked to his father Steve.

One user added: “Did anyone else think it was Steve first?” Captured a good moment, “while another wrote:” I really believed this was Steve. ”

“He looks so much like his father,” placed a third user, while a fourth said, “At first I thought it was your father!”

The original image was shared by Australia Zoo in January, along with the caption: “We all have a weakness for koalas. Steve and Terri opened the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital in 2004 to treat sick, injured and orphaned animals. Since then we have treated more than 90,000 animals, including an average of 800 koalas a year. Thanks to your generous support, we can continue Steve’s dream and give wild animals a second chance at life. ”

