Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori Harvey, pleads not guilty of hitting and running away

His lawyer was there on behalf of Lori (Image: Getty / Rex)

Steve Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey, pleaded not guilty after being hit.

The 32-year-old woman maintained her innocence after allegedly hitting a parked vehicle and attempting to flee the scene.

His lawyer Blair Berk appeared on behalf of Lori in a Los Angeles court.

The star, who has recently been linked to rapper Future, will return to court on February 28 for a pretrial hearing.

Lori was arrested in October and, according to eyewitnesses, she left the scene.

The authorities confirmed to People that the model car was found sideways next to the parked car.

The images of the reported accident obtained by TMZ showed a large vehicle, supposedly Lori G-Wagon, lying on its side just next to a Prius.

His next audience is at the end of February (Image: Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

It is said that police officers saw Lori walking down a street near the accident. The photos showed her sitting on a sidewalk surrounded by three policemen.

Last week, Lori was charged with two misdemeanors, including a charge of resisting, delaying, obstructing a peace officer and a charge of blow and leak that resulted in property damage.

If convicted, he could face a year in prison for his misdemeanors.

Metro.co.uk has contacted representatives for comments.

Meanwhile, the model was recently in Jamaica for her birthday and brought a whole entourage with her.

Together with Jordyn Woods, Normani and actress Ryan Destiny, Lori had a good time celebrating her special day.

While sunbathing on the beautiful Caribbean island, the girls formed and posed for a selfie that shows they can’t be hit.

The poses, the outfits, the style are everything and we wonder how to audition to be part of the crew.

“Flavors”, Jordyn blatantly subtitled the publication.

Lori then slipped into his comments and joked: “There is no need to be greedy. I have crazy friends who are pretty (sic).”

It wasn’t a trip just for girls, as Future was seen hanging around Steve’s daughter.

The Life’s Good rapper posted a picture of him and Lori in the pool, and he held her while she watched him smiling.

If that doesn’t confirm your romance, we don’t know what it does.





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: Steve Harvey relives his nightmares of Miss Universe for the second time after announcing the winner of the wrong category

MORE: Connagh Howard of Love Island catches Sophie Piper lying on Connor Durman’s kiss and really wakes up