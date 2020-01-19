Steve Aoki Concert Tickets On Sale Now! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Great news for EDM fans or those who just like going to raves: Steve Aoki has just posted tickets for his new tour, announcing the news on his Twitter and Instagram pages. Aoki, the 42-year-old musician and producer, plans to play in more than twenty-five North American cities in what he calls, The Color of Noise Tour. Aoki invited his electronic musician colleague Timmy Trumpet to help him on various dates of the tour. Other shows on the tour will have artists supporting a large pool of EDM stars, including Deorro, ARMNHMR and Old woman.
Foolish! The Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise Tour in all its splendor – 29 cities across 🇺🇸🇨🇦w / @timmytrumpet @deorro @riottenmusic @armnhmr @djgammer @quix @iamgodlands @maxstylermusic @ 1globaldan @dimmak dTix on sale Friday @ 10am https://t.co/QYv0GUzjvt ✌🏻 # colorofnoisetour pic.twitter.com/3vDqK1cvNo
– Neon Future Aoki (@steveaoki) January 13, 2020
A few hours after ticket availability, Aoki tweeted that the New York show was sold out and 100 new VIP tickets were to be added to the venue. Those who want to attend “The Color of Noise Tour” should probably act quickly.
Jan 17
Las Vegas, NV, United States
Steve Aoki tickets (event 21+)
Jan 18
Tampa, FL, United States
$ 79
Jan 24
Miami Beach, FL, United States
Steve Aoki tickets (event 21+)
Jan 25
Las Vegas, NV, United States
Steve Aoki tickets (event 21+)
Jan. 31
Singapore, Singapore, SG
Steve Aoki Singapore
Feb 7
Solana Beach, California, United States
$ 158
Steve Aoki tickets (event 21+)
Feb 15
Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States
$ 112
Steve Aoki tickets (event 21+)
Feb 21
Washington, DC, United States
$ 59
Steve Aoki tickets with Riot Ten (event 18+)
Feb 22
Las Vegas, NV, United States
Steve Aoki tickets (event 21+)
March 5
Toronto, ON, CA
$ 61
March 6
Brooklyn, NY, United States
$ 90
Steve Aoki tickets (event 19+)
March 7
Las Vegas, NV, United States
Steve Aoki tickets (event 21+)
8 March
Pittsburgh, PA, United States
US $ 52
March 10
Cincinnati, OH, United States
$ 59
March 11
Cleveland, OH, United States
$ 66
12th of March
Las Vegas, NV, United States
Steve Aoki tickets (event 21+)
March 13
Chicago, IL, United States
$ 50
March 14
Minneapolis, MN, United States
$ 56
Steve Aoki tickets (event 18+)
March 25
Charlotte, NC, United States
$ 45
March 26
Raleigh, NC, United States
$ 59
March 27
Atlanta, GA, United States
$ 57
March, 31st
Kansas City, MO, United States
$ 44
Apr 3
Houston, TX, United States
$ 58
Steve Aoki tickets (event 18+)
Apr 4
Dallas, TX, United States
$ 68
Apr 9
Salt Lake City, UT, United States
$ 75
Steve Aoki with special guest Timmy Trumpet
Apr 21
Spokane, WA, United States
$ 63
Apr 22
Portland, OR, United States
$ 66
Apr 24
San Francisco, California, United States
$ 61
Steve Aoki tickets (event 18+)
Apr 25
Las Vegas, NV, United States
Steve Aoki tickets (event 21+)
Jul 11
Barcelona, Barcelona, ES
€ 99
Barcelona Beach Festival 2020