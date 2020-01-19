Steve Aoki Concert Tickets On Sale Now! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Great news for EDM fans or those who just like going to raves: Steve Aoki has just posted tickets for his new tour, announcing the news on his Twitter and Instagram pages. Aoki, the 42-year-old musician and producer, plans to play in more than twenty-five North American cities in what he calls, The Color of Noise Tour. Aoki invited his electronic musician colleague Timmy Trumpet to help him on various dates of the tour. Other shows on the tour will have artists supporting a large pool of EDM stars, including Deorro, ARMNHMR and Old woman.

Foolish! The Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise Tour in all its splendor – 29 cities across 🇺🇸🇨🇦w / @timmytrumpet @deorro @riottenmusic @armnhmr @djgammer @quix @iamgodlands @maxstylermusic @ 1globaldan @dimmak dTix on sale Friday @ 10am https://t.co/QYv0GUzjvt ✌🏻 # colorofnoisetour pic.twitter.com/3vDqK1cvNo

– Neon Future Aoki (@steveaoki) January 13, 2020

A few hours after ticket availability, Aoki tweeted that the New York show was sold out and 100 new VIP tickets were to be added to the venue. Those who want to attend “The Color of Noise Tour” should probably act quickly.

Jan 17

Las Vegas, NV, United States

Steve Aoki tickets (event 21+)

Jan 18

Tampa, FL, United States

$ 79

Jan 24

Miami Beach, FL, United States

Steve Aoki tickets (event 21+)

Jan 25

Las Vegas, NV, United States

Steve Aoki tickets (event 21+)

Jan. 31

Singapore, Singapore, SG

Steve Aoki Singapore

Feb 7

Solana Beach, California, United States

$ 158

Steve Aoki tickets (event 21+)

Feb 15

Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States

$ 112

Steve Aoki tickets (event 21+)

Feb 21

Washington, DC, United States

$ 59

Steve Aoki tickets with Riot Ten (event 18+)

Feb 22

Las Vegas, NV, United States

Steve Aoki tickets (event 21+)

March 5

Toronto, ON, CA

$ 61

March 6

Brooklyn, NY, United States

$ 90

Steve Aoki tickets (event 19+)

March 7

Las Vegas, NV, United States

Steve Aoki tickets (event 21+)

8 March

Pittsburgh, PA, United States

US $ 52

March 10

Cincinnati, OH, United States

$ 59

March 11

Cleveland, OH, United States

$ 66

12th of March

Las Vegas, NV, United States

Steve Aoki tickets (event 21+)

March 13

Chicago, IL, United States

$ 50

March 14

Minneapolis, MN, United States

$ 56

Steve Aoki tickets (event 18+)

March 25

Charlotte, NC, United States

$ 45

March 26

Raleigh, NC, United States

$ 59

March 27

Atlanta, GA, United States

$ 57

March, 31st

Kansas City, MO, United States

$ 44

Apr 3

Houston, TX, United States

$ 58

Steve Aoki tickets (event 18+)

Apr 4

Dallas, TX, United States

$ 68

Apr 9

Salt Lake City, UT, United States

$ 75

Steve Aoki with special guest Timmy Trumpet

Apr 21

Spokane, WA, United States

$ 63

Apr 22

Portland, OR, United States

$ 66

Apr 24

San Francisco, California, United States

$ 61

Steve Aoki tickets (event 18+)

Apr 25

Las Vegas, NV, United States

Steve Aoki tickets (event 21+)

Jul 11

Barcelona, ​​Barcelona, ​​ES

€ 99

Barcelona Beach Festival 2020