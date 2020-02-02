“Stepmother’s Treatment”: Uddhav says Budget 2020 does injustice to Maharashtra, Mumbai

Mahabaleshwar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claimed on Saturday that the Union budget gives “stepmother” treatment to the state and does not do justice to Mumbai.

The budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was far from reality, said Thackeray, a former ally of the BJP.

“It is very disappointing for Maharashtra. This budget is unjust for Maharashtra and Mumbai, the country’s growth engine,” Thackeray said in a statement.

It does not support the development of basic facilities in Mumbai and ongoing metro projects in the megapolis, he said.

“No mention has been made of the suburban rail network (in Mumbai) and the development of proposed lines (on the central and western railways). The budget does not give any impetus to the development of the rail network in the state, except the mention of announced projects previously, such as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train, “Thackeray said.

He also asked the Center a question and did not consider any “culturally rich” Maharashtra site to be an “iconic site”.

Sitharaman announced in the budget that Rakhigarhi (Haryana), Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh), Shivsagar (Assam), Dholavira (Gujarat) and Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu) will be developed as “iconic sites”.

“The stepmother treatment of Maharashtra has become clearly visible in the budget. The International Finance Center in Gujarat has been strengthened, while Mumbai, which makes the largest contribution to the country’s growth, has been intentionally ignored,” Thackeray said.

The decision to divest an interest in LIC and possible privatization of the railways show the precarious state of the economy, the prime minister said.

The growth rate for the current budget is 5 percent, while in economic research for 2020-21 it is estimated at 6 to 6.5 percent, he said.

“This growth does not have the potential to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of turning India into a nation of USD 5 trillion economy,” Thackeray said.

He also rejected the Minister of Finance’s claim that the tax on goods and services was a relief for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“The small and medium-sized enterprises are favored by GST. People’s purchasing power has decreased, which has implications for small-scale industries, which in turn have put workers in difficulty. There was a need to stimulate employment-generating industries. But such steps were not announced in the budget, “Thackeray said.

He has made no substantial provisions for farmers, women and children and the disabled.

