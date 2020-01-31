“Stepmother’s treatment re-released in Delhi”: Kejriwal about Union Budget

The AAP National Convention also asked that if the BJP disappoint Delhi before the election, “it will keep its promises after the election?”

Photo of the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal file.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Saturday that stepmothermal treatment was again deported to Delhi in the Union budget.

Kejriwal went to Twitter to express his disappointment with the budget for 2020-21, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, and asked: “If Delhi is not in the BJP’s priorities, why would people vote for it? ”

“Delhi had high budget expectations, but stepmother treatment was again attributed to it,” he posted on the microblogging site in Hindi.

Delhi goes to the polls on 8 February and the election results are announced on 11 February.

