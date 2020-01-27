Stephen King has addressed his own controversial comments about diversity in art in a new opinion piece.

The author faced criticism earlier this month after tweeting that “he would never consider diversity in art.” His comments were criticized by many, including Ava DuVernay, who considered them “backward and ignorant.”

King spoke the day after Oscar 2020 nominations were announced, and denounced them for their lack of diversity.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

King himself is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which oversees the ceremony. As a writer, as he reminded people on Twitter, he can “nominate in only three categories: Best Movie, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay.”

In his opinion article, published by The Washington Post, King writes that “the lines of belief are drawn with indelible ink, and if you ignore them, ingeniously or not, you are in the version of the actions in the networks social”. and subject to a barrage of turnips and electronic cabbages “before recognizing that he” passed over one of those lines recently, saying something on Twitter that [he] mistakenly thought he was not controversial. “

The writer continues to argue that in an ideal environment, “as with justice, judgments of creative excellence should be blind.”

“But that would be the case in a perfect world, one in which the game is not manipulated in favor of whites,” he continues, and adds some lines later: “We do not live in that perfect world, and this the nominations of the Academy Awards less than diverse of the year once again prove it. “

King also praises the 2019 DuVernay series When They See Us on the illicit beliefs of Central Park Five, calling it “splendid,” as well as Greta Gerwig and her movie Little Women.

.