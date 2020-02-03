Stephen King has left Facebook because there is too much fake news, is shifting to Twitter

“Follow me (and Molly, also known as The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if you want,” tweeted King. He has 5.6 million followers on Twitter.

updated:February 3, 2020, 10:23 AM IST

Stephen King (Image courtesy of AFP Relaxnews)

Stephen King, who has written more than 50 books and is known for his horror and fantasy genres, has a lot of Facebook and says there are too many fake news and wrong information on the platform. “I stop using Facebook. Not familiar with the flow of fake information that is allowed in his political advertisements, nor do I have confidence in his ability to protect the privacy of his users.” Follow me (and Molly, also known as The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if you want, “tweeted King. He has 5.6 million followers on Twitter. The 72-year-old king is politically active and very outspoken about his views on the American president Donald Trump.

Facebook still had to respond. King’s followers on Twitter supported his decision. “Facebook is narrower than walking Pennywise Cujo,” one user wrote. Another tweeted: “I think it’s worse than Christine bringing me to the Pet Cemetery.” King’s books have sold more than 350 million copies worldwide, a number of which have been adapted into feature films, mini series, television series and comic books. Some of the films based on his work include Children of the Corn, The Shawshank Redemption, The Dead Zone, Cujo, The Shining, Pet Sematary, The Green Mile, It and The Dark Tower.

