Stephanie Allain Details What to expect from the Oscars 2020

During a year in which the Academy is criticized for the lack of various nominees, there is a glimmer of hope. Her name is Stephanie Allain, the black woman who co-produces the 92nd Academy Awards and will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday.

And no, the fact that she is a black woman does not qualify Allain to produce the Oscars, an award show that is regularly checked for money laundering. Instead, it has been her years in the game because she has produced many of our favorites, including Hustle & Flow, Something New, Beyond The Lights and Juanita. She has also produced another Netflix hit, Dear White People. (Read: she is hella qualified.)

At a press conference earlier this week in Hollywood, Allain and her co-producer Lynette Howell Taylor teased what she could expect during the award ceremony on Sunday, which apparently will include a performance by Janelle Monaé.

“We are delighted to have her,” Allain said.

It should be noted that the former Whitney Houston musical director, Rickey Minor, will also be present during the award ceremony. So no doubt magic will happen when all five of the Oscar nominated songs are performed.

Allain said the two plan to focus on the films and filmmakers. And they do it again without a host.

The acclaimed producer said before the nominees were announced that they were going to be inclusive when it came to the rest of the show.

Cynthia Erivo in “Harriet.”

“Lynette and I have always embraced diversity and inclusion in our work and we already had plans before the nominations were announced to celebrate, so I think you’ll see that in the presenters and artists,” Allain said.

And if you wonder how the late Kobe Bryant, who died last month in a fatal helicopter crash, will be reminded by his Oscars community, Allain told ESSENCE, “what is appropriate is that he was part of the film community and will have been embraced within the ‘In Memorium’ segment. ”

The 92nd annual Academy Awards are broadcast on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT / 20:00 ET.

