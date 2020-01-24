Steph Curry came out of the closet. In his interview, Curry revealed a curiosity about the 2009 draft. Steph was chosen by the Golden State Warriors with the seventh absolute choice. But in the beginning, those weren’t the plans. The rumors gave Curry the eighth choice that would be up to the New York Knicks. And Curry told the podcast “All the Smoke” that he really wanted to play in the Big Apple. But something was different.

The Knicks were Curry’s wish

“I wanted to go to New York and thought I would go there. Then I got a call from Larry Riley and he said, “We’ll take you with our seventh choice,” said Steph Curry.

A scenario that changed Steph’s ideas and then changed the future of the NBA. At that moment, it might not seem like the best destination for curry. And it is also possible that he regretted it a little. In fact, the Warriors had only made one playoff in the 15 years prior to 2009. In short, the expectations weren’t the best.

The Knicks, ultimately dialing eight, chose Jordan Hill, which they sent to the Houston Rockets shortly thereafter, in a store that brought Tracy McGrady to New York.

We all know what the Golden State Warriors epic was. In the 2011 draft, the Bay franchise hit Klay Thompson. And the following year, Draymond Green also arrived. With a number of excellent catches, the San Francisco team formed the hard core that brought the Warriors to the top of the world in the years that followed.