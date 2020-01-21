#Roommates, there is some good news for NBA fans, especially Golden State Warriors fans. After sitting down for months since last year – it was reported that NBA star Steph Curry is set to return to court … and sooner than you think.

Last year Golden State Warrior fans were devastated when a white hand star star Steph Curry suffered, resulting in him playing only four games during the current NBA season. Many thought that Golden State’s chance to return to the NBA Championships was over – but some good news about Steph might just change. @HNHH_Official reports, that following his latest hand surgery on November 1st, Steph is reportedly set to have his officer return on March 1st.

Steph is looking to hit the court after the NBA’s All Star break, specifically in the Golden State game against the Washington Wizards. Steph, a two-time MVP, was thought to miss the rest of the 2019-2020 season, but thankfully that has changed.

Speaking about her progress, Steph recently issued this update:

“Rehab is great, every day is tough. When you get hurt, and we are all there in some way shape or form, it’s grinding, everyday kind of consistency with the little exercise power that you have to do it, and you realize it takes time and patience to get back 100 percent. ”

The Golden State Warriors currently hold the worst record in the NBA with 10-34. For the keepers of the mark, that puts them 11 games back in the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Roommates, what are your thoughts?

