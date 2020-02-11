American actor, dancer and choreographer Robert Hoffman is ready to arrive in the city to explore the Indian music scene and perform here.

The instrument to take Hoffman to India is Arsala Qureishi, who rose to fame by co-writing the 2015 film, “Angry Indian Goddesses.”

Step Up 2 Fame Robert Hoffman will arrive soon in India to explore Indian music

Qureishi recalled: “Robert Hoffman uses a rudraksh, and our first connection point was when he told me, hey, you also wear a rudraksh and said he has been wanting to visit India for a long time. Finally comes now.

She continued: “I share a personal relationship with him due to many things. Robert is a great name. He has made films like Step Up 2 and She’s The Man ’”

Robert Hoffman will explore Indian music and the dance scene and will soon release his first concert. He is very interested in learning more about Bollywood.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!