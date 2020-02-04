Stella McCartney and author Jonathan Safran Foer launch sustainable collection to emphasize the climate crisis

Stella McCartney has launched a sustainable capsule collection in collaboration with best-selling author Jonathan Safran Foer.

The collection, entitled We are the Weather, is inspired by Foer’s book of the same name, which recommends eating less meat and not eating animal products for dinner, as a way to save the planet.

Reading a concept copy of the title, McCartney, a lifelong vegetarian who has been keeping environmental awareness and animal rights at the heart of her brand for decades, was inspired to bring Foer’s words to life through fashion.

In an effort to personify the spirit of positive change of the novel, McCartney launched a capsule of pieces adorned with statements from the book, such as knitwear and accessories with the slogan “we are completely free to live differently”.

Elsewhere, handwritten messages from Foer shine from graphic sun illustrations, while ribbons embroidered with messages draped over crisp Savile Row customization and regenerated cashmere sweaters are printed with the “SOS” motif that was previously featured in McCartney’s Fall / Winter 2019 collection.

In accordance with the environmentally conscious spirit of the capsule, all pieces are made from sustainable fabrics such as organic cotton and linen and regenerated cashmere that comes from textile waste generated during the production process.

On Instagram, the luxury fashion brand marked the release with an accompanying photo series that presented the collection. However, this was a photo shoot with a difference.

Items in the collection contain quotes from Foer’s book “We are the Weather” (Stella McCartney)

Shot by documentary photographer Lee Whittaker and stylist Lee Trigg, the clothing was modeled by residents of an island off the coast of Canada, where people live “off the grid”.

“Shot by @Lee__Whittaker and styled by @ltrigg on a Canadian island where the people live completely off the net and believe in a life with little impact, this collection promotes sustainability and celebrates everything we stand for”, the brand wrote.

In another magazine, Whittaker described the island as “essentially a forest, with wild goats roaming free, surrounded by water,” adding that the close-knit group of residents was “looking for something outside of” normal life “by living self-sustainingly, using of solar energy and their own food.

Few designers in the fashion industry are as committed to sustainability as McCartney.

Over the years, the brand has advocated the use of innovative materials such as “fur-free”, vegetarian leather and viscose fibers that have been extracted in a way that helps protect old forests.

The capsule is made from sustainable fabrics such as regenerated cashmere (Stella McCartney)

The label also recently introduced a clothing labeling system called Clevercare in its range, which helps customers remind themselves of the environment when washing and caring for their clothing.

The We Are the Weather capsule collection is available from today.

