Stel organizes wedding reception via a video conference in the middle of Coronavirus Fear

A couple, who recently married in China and returned to Singapore on January 30, attended their wedding reception via a video conference, fearing they had contracted coronavirus during their stay there.

Joseph Yew and Kang Ting, who married last year, had returned to their base town after their Chinese New Year in Hunan Province.

Many guests were skeptical, insecure and withdrawn from attending the newlyweds reception in Singapore, so they both decided to attend their own reception via video conferencing.

On the day of reception, the couple, dressed in their wedding dress, greeted the guests via video conferencing.

After returning from China, the duo decided to take 14 days of leave to prevent a possible spread of the corona virus.

A report from Shin Min Daily News said the couple participated in the champagne pouring and “yun seng” (toast) ceremony. Joseph and Kang stayed in a hotel from where they communicated with the guests via video conferencing.

According to a BBC report, Yew said they wanted to postpone the reception, but the hotel disagreed, saying that agreements had been made and that it could not be negotiated. That is why they had no other option and decided to continue.

Only 110 of the 190 guests attended the wedding reception.

“We were not sad but a little disappointed. I think there was no other option, so (I have) no regrets,” BBC quoted Yew as saying.

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in China with the deadly disease that has claimed more than 630 lives so far. The epidemic is not only limited to China, but new cases have been reported in India, Russia, the United States and Great Britain.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.