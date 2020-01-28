Stefflon Don consoles Burna Boy for the loss of a Grammy Award

Stefflon Don has just shown that she is with Burna Boy in every way after sending her the coolest message after her loss of the Grammy Awards to the legendary Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo.

Angelique Kidjo beat Burna Boy to win the prize for the best music album in the world at the 62nd Grammy held on Sunday January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Burna Boy’s British girlfriend Stefflon Don went to InstaStories to assure him that whatever the outcome, he remains his greatest champion.

She wrote, ‘always my winner, numero uno“.

Despite the loss, Burna Boy joins an enviable league of Nigerians who have been nominated for the Grammys in the past. He is now in the same category as Seun Kuti, Femi Kuti and King Sunny Ade to be entered in this category at the Grammy Awards.

Other Grammy nominees include Babatune Olatunji, Wizkid, Timaya and Kah Lo. Sikiru Adepoju won the Grammy Awards in 1991 and 2009.

