Steelers GM offers a positive update on the recovery of Ben Roethlisberger after an elbow operation

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sport

Ben Roethlisberger may not need to look like a mountain man much longer. Kevin Colbert, general manager of Pittsburgh Steelers, gave a positive update about the recovery of Roethlisberger after an elbow operation.

Roethlisberger will meet doctors on February 21 to determine if he will be allowed to throw. Colbert shared that the Steelers medical staff worked closely with their franchise quarterback and that all signs are positive for a full recovery for the 2020 season.

Kevin Colbert confirms Ben Roethlisberger’s check date on February 21 for his elbow. The team’s medical staff has been constantly working with Roethlisberger. “All signs are good at this point,” for recovery. Said Roethlisberger could be better than a year ago #Steelers #dkps

– Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) February 13, 2020

The 37-year-old underwent an unspecified operation in September after playing significant pain in his elbow to start the 2019 season. Although there was initial speculation about possible retirement, he immediately shot down the rumors and made it clear that he would play next season.

Roethlisberger stopped shaving after the operation and vowed that he would grow his beard until he could throw another football. Although many NFL fans have loved the game, the interior seems to be able to enjoy it for only a few weeks.