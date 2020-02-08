Stays on 1 Crore Mark!

Tanhaji Box Office: The Unsung Warrior: Even on his fifth Friday, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior is gathering at the box office. The movie directed by Om Raut arrived Rs 1,15 million more, which is fine because the collections are still above 1 crore brand and that is remarkable considering that it is day 29.

That said, there is a drop compared to Rs 1.85 million that the movie had brought on Thursday. Given the trend so far where the protagonist of Ajay Devgn has remained so well since launch, the numbers were expected to be in the range of 1.25-1.50 rupees in fact.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 29: Stays on the 1 Crore brand!

However, Malang de Mohit Suri, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, has been a little surprised that his collections turn out to be Rs.71 million and that made a dent in the Tanhaji collections – The Unsung Warrior.

The movie is now in Rs 260.67 million and with more expected jumps today and tomorrow, the total should read at least 265 million rupees Post the fifth weekend.

Blockbuster.

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

