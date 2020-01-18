'Stay away from Richmond': the victim of Charlottesville's mother, Heather Heyer, warns about the concentration of Virginia's weapons while arresting armed neo-Nazis

The mother of a civil rights activist who died while demonstrating against the 2017 neo-Nazi demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, has a message for those who plan to attend a major gun rights demonstration in the state on Monday: “For anyone who is planning violence: stay in hell away from Richmond. “

Susan Bro, co-founder and president of the social justice foundation that bears the name of her daughter Heather Heyer, spoke with The Independent on Friday after the FBI arrested several Nazari suspects who reportedly had discussed opening fire in The demonstrations next week.

Bro said she was worried about an “incitement to violence” before the annual Lobby Day rallies at the Virginia Capitol.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

“I think everyone should take a moment and breathe,” he said, “but I think we have already passed that point.”

The demonstration for gun rights was expected to attract thousands of Second Amendment activists and counter-protesters to the state after the Virginia General Assembly approved a series of radical arms control measures earlier this week. Many have said that the incendiary comments that led to the event have echoed the contentious rhetoric seen before the Charlottesville demonstrations three years earlier, including Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.

Ms. Bro describes herself as a gun owner who believes “in common sense weapons laws” and noted that she did not support several of the measures that the newly elected Democratic majority passed in the Virginia General Assembly.

“Some bills are extreme measures, and I have seen them recede,” he added. “You also have to think about enforceability: you have to think, are you really going to be able to enforce these things?”

By declaring a state of emergency, Northam said his administration “received credible intelligence from our law enforcement agencies about threats of violence around the demonstration.”

“This includes an extremist rhetoric similar to what has been seen before major incidents, such as Charlottesville in 2017,” he added.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/9 Protesters collide and several are injured

White nationalist protesters clash with opposing protesters at the entrance of Lee Park in Charlottesville, Virginia. A state of emergency is declared, August 12, 2017

2/9 Trump supporters in protest

A white nationalist protester enters Lee Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 12, 2017. Hundreds of people sang, threw punches, threw bottles of water and threw chemical sprays on Saturday after violence erupted at a nationalist rally. White in Virginia.

AP Photo

3/9 State police are ready with riot gear

Virginia state police cordon off an area around the site where a car ran into a group of protesters after a white nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia

AP Photo

4/9 Militia armed with assault rifles

White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the ‘alt-right’ with body armor and combat weapons evacuate the comrades who were sprayed with pepper after the concentration of ‘Unite the Right’ was declared illegal by police Virginia state. Militia members marched through the city earlier in the day, armed with assault rifles.

fake images

5/9 Statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee

The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands behind a crowd of hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the ‘alt-right’ during the ‘Unite the Right’ rally on August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. . They are protesting the removal of the statue of the Emancipation Park in the city.

fake images

6/9 Racial tensions caused violence

White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the ‘alt-right’ exchange insults with counter-protesters while trying to protect the entrance to Lee Park during the ‘Unite the Right’ demonstration

Getty

7/9 A car runs over protesters

A vehicle drives a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia. The incident resulted in multiple injuries, some potentially fatal and one death.

AP Photo

8/9

Rescue personnel help injured people after a car ran into a large group of protesters after a white nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia

AP Photo

9/9

President Donald Trump talks about the current situation in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. He talked about “loyalty” and “healing wounds” left by decades of racism.

1/9 Protesters collide and several are injured

White nationalist protesters clash with opposing protesters at the entrance of Lee Park in Charlottesville, Virginia. A state of emergency is declared, August 12, 2017

2/9 Trump supporters in protest

A white nationalist protester enters Lee Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 12, 2017. Hundreds of people sang, threw punches, threw bottles of water and threw chemical sprays on Saturday after violence erupted at a nationalist rally. White in Virginia.

AP Photo

3/9 State police are ready with riot gear

Virginia state police cordon off an area around the site where a car ran into a group of protesters after a white nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia

AP Photo

4/9 Militia armed with assault rifles

White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the ‘alt-right’ with body armor and combat weapons evacuate the comrades who were sprayed with pepper after the concentration of ‘Unite the Right’ was declared illegal by police Virginia state. Militia members marched through the city earlier in the day, armed with assault rifles.

fake images

5/9 Statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee

The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands behind a crowd of hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the ‘alt-right’ during the ‘Unite the Right’ rally on August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. . They are protesting the removal of the statue of the Emancipation Park in the city.

fake images

6/9 Racial tensions caused violence

White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the ‘alt-right’ exchange insults with counter-protesters while trying to protect the entrance to Lee Park during the ‘Unite the Right’ demonstration

Getty

7/9 A car runs over protesters

A vehicle drives a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia. The incident resulted in multiple injuries, some potentially fatal and one death.

AP Photo

8/9

Rescue personnel help injured people after a car ran into a large group of protesters after a white nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia

AP Photo

9/9

President Donald Trump talks about the current situation in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. He talked about “loyalty” and “healing wounds” left by decades of racism.

Ms. Bro also noted that she recently heard “an extremely violent rhetoric” and added that she was “glad to see that [governor] Northam has taken some precautions.”

Only the best news in your inbox

“Violence is not right, and extreme measures are not good,” he said.

Lobby Day is organized each year by the Virginia Citizens Defense League and includes outdoor demonstrations near the capitol grounds, as well as actual lobbying events with state legislators, according to Philip Van Cleave, group president. of arms rights.

Van Cleave said the governor was “rummaging gun owners” with his declaration of a state of emergency, which temporarily bans firearms on the grounds of the Capitol.

He also predicted that the demonstrations could take more than 100,000 people to Richmond, some of whom said they would be “upset” by recent gun control measures and the state of emergency.

“I can’t tell if it’s stupid or malicious,” he told The Independent about the temporary ban on the governor of guns on the grounds of the capitol. “It’s not about statues. It’s about a civil law listed.”

read more

The men arrested before the rally included Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27, a former combat engineer in the Canadian army who was removed from office when his associations with white supremacist groups emerged. He later entered the United States illegally and began serving as the main recruiter for the neo-Nazi group called Base.

Other alleged neo-Nazis who were arrested before the demonstrations included Brian M Lemley Jr, 33, a former cavalry soldier in the U.S. military. UU., And William G Bilbrough, 19 years old. The New York Times reported that the men planned to attend the demonstration with guns and possibly anticipate a racial war. Three additional suspects linked to the Base were arrested in Georgia this week and charged with planning a murder.

The governor of Virginia said in his emergency statement that he also received evidence of “militia groups and hate groups” from out of state who planned to come to the Capitol and “interrupt our democratic process with acts of violence.” It was not clear whether the arrests were associated with the evidence Northam cited in declaring a state of emergency.

Van Cleave rejected those statements, saying that his organization has been working with the police and that he “has no control” over other groups that attended the Lobby Day demonstrations.

“What a joke, those are groups that want to stop this, they go for Hail Marys because they see power in it,” he said, adding: “Our organization is a portion of the United States: we have everything, we have no litmus test regardless of any belief. “

.