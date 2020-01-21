Statement by Emiliano Sala's family on the anniversary of the striker's death

The family of the late Argentine striker Emiliano Sala made a statement calling on the authorities to speed up the investigation into his death.

Sala was tragically killed on January 21 last year when Piper Malibu’s plane, which took him from Nantes to Cardiff, disappeared from Alderney before his body was discovered under the English Channel rubble almost a fortnight later.

Investigations into the full reasons for Sala’s death have been inconclusive, while pilot David Ibbotson has never been found.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Daniel Machover of Hickman & Rose, attorney for the Sala family, said: “The Sala family will quietly remember the loss of Emiliano’s premature death.

Sala (L) pictured with his mother Mercedes before his death

(Image: TIM STEWART NEWS LIMITED)

“The main concern of the family remains that the full investigation takes place as soon as possible so that they can finally learn the truth about what happened and ensure that no family has to suffer a similarly avoidable loss to a loved one.

“Therefore, prior to the pre-trial hearing on March 16, 2020, it is imperative that the bailiff receive the bailiff’s update of all investigative agencies requested by February 14, 2020 (and then immediately pass it on to the family) – police , CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) and AAIB (Air Accidents Investigation Branch). The CAA in particular needs to speed up its work. “

Pilot David Ibbotson was never found

(Photo: GrimsbyLive)

Toxicological reports of Sala’s body revealed that he was exposed to a high level of carbon monoxide, although an autopsy attempted that his death was due to head and trunk injuries.

The AAIB consider it likely that Ibbotson was exposed to a similar exposure to the monoxide that could have caused drowsiness or loss of consciousness.

Sala headed back to the UK after completing a £ 15m transfer from Nantes to Cardiff City a few days ago.

The flight was arranged for him by Agent Willie McKay, whose son Mark took over the transfer.

Sala had just moved to Cardiff

(Image: AFP / Getty Images)

Cardiff was among several clubs that are said to have been touted as strikers in the January transfer window.

In the BBC report, Sala told his friends that he felt he was being pushed out of French Ligue 1 club Nantes.

They state that Sala said in a voice recording that he “felt disregarded” in Nantes after ignoring four requests for a new contract.

Sala spoke of Nimes Olympique before his last game for Nantes and said: “They don’t respect me, they don’t appreciate me.

There are still a number of unanswered questions about Sala’s death

(Image: REUTERS)

“I didn’t make a decision … I got some information from this club that want me and appreciate what I’m worth … I’m 29 this year, so I have to think about it.”

The 28-year-old also raised concerns about boarding the rickety plane and reportedly sent a WhatsApp audio message to friends aboard the plane, saying “it feels like it’s falling apart”.

Ibbotson was not qualified to fly Sala after dropping out of commercial flight training.

Instead, David Henderson was supposed to fly the plane and was feared dead after being listed as the official pilot for the trip.

Police arrested a 64-year-old man on June 19 on suspicion of homicide, which was reported to be Henderson.

The aircraft was registered by Southern Aircraft Consultancy, which is an escrow company, but the owner of the aircraft is still a mystery.

A pre-investigation review will take place at Bournemouth Town Hall on March 16.