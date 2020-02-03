State-sponsored terrorism testing India’s patience, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: State support for terrorism by a neighboring country is a serious challenge for India, but it has shown the ability to “disrupt and deter terrorist networks and their protectors,” Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said Monday.

At a conference, Singh also announced the creation of 10 new defense wings in as many Indian missions, so that more Defense attachments (DAs) could be appointed.

“This will further strengthen India’s defense diplomacy,” he said at the conclave of India’s Defense Attaches (DAs) placed around the world.

In a threat of terrorism, in a clear reference to Pakistan, Singh said the continued presence of terrorist infrastructure and state support to terrorists in the country tested India’s patience.

“As a responsible and powerful nation, India had shown that it could disrupt and deter the activities of terrorist groups and their patrons,” the defense minister said.

The war planes of India hit a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist training camp deep in Pakistan on 26 February 2019 to avenge the killing of 40 paramilitary personnel in Kashmir. The strike reflected a doctrinal change in India’s approach to dealing with cross-border terrorism.

“Terror and related violence pose a serious challenge to the international security environment and the interaction between state and non-state actors as proxies to spread violence has further increased the threat,” Singh said.

The Minister of Defense has also studied security threats in the Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific region.

“We need to be more focused on safeguarding our interests. We have taken proactive measures to promote peace and stability in the region and to improve defense and security cooperation with the Indian Ocean peripheries to ensure a stable maritime climate. create, “he said.

Singh also asked the DAs to work on attracting foreign direct investment in the Indian defense sector.

“With the creation of two industrial corridors in the states of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, it is expected that this will increase the defense industry and exports.

“There is a lot of room for DAs to work and attract FDI in these corridors,” he said, adding a large country like India cannot limit its defense cooperation to a few countries.

“The government has introduced a new scheme to promote defense exports via DAs to their respective countries. Under this scheme, funds have been allocated for export promotion to 34 countries,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

It said Singh hoped the DAs would use the fund judiciously to promote defense exports.

The Defense Public Sector Enterprises (DPSUs) have also opened offices in countries such as Vietnam, Singapore, Myanmar, Oman, etc.

“An export promotion and investor cell has been set up under the Ministry of Defense Production to facilitate the efforts of Indian export companies,” the statement said.

Defense Minister Ajay Kumar also addressed the DAs. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RK S Bhadauria and Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane attended the conference.

