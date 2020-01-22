State Senator Invites NRA To Relocate Headquarters To West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Senator Randy Smith (R-Tucker) has invited the National Rifle Association (NRA) to relocate its national headquarters to West Virginia, according to a statement from the Senate of West Virginia.

The current headquarters of the NRA is located in Fairfax, Virginia. The NRA has more than 5 million members nationwide.

Senator Randy Smith (R-Tucker)

“Virginia is currently pushing for legislation that would make firearms laws more stringent. Some of these laws include the law of one handgun per month, the red flag laws and allow local governments to ban guns in certain public areas, “wrote Senator Smith in the letter. “Where Virginia is pushing for tougher gun laws, West Virginia has worked and passed gun rights legislation.”

The news release said that Senator Smith cited West Virginia laws that allow constitutional portage for citizens 21 years of age and older and allow gun owners to store their firearms in private vehicles. Locked private engine as two means by which the state defended the property rights of the Second Amendment firearms. Senator Smith also wrote that West Virginia offers a number of incentives for companies to move their headquarters to the state.

“With all of this in mind and West Virginia’s support for the NRA, I would once again invite the NRA to relocate its headquarters to our great state,” said Senator Smith.

LATEST STORIES:

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.