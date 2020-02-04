State of the Union: Trump “for the first time in months against Pelosi”, while Republicans urge him not to drop

Donald Trump’s annual State of the Union speech will come face to face with Nancy Pelosi, reportedly for the first time since a arson in which he called her a “third-degree politician” and rushed away.

The president of the house described the president as a “collapse” at the October meeting – which came just a few weeks after she had called the charge for investigation, and hours after the house had overwhelmingly voted to withdraw his decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria to condemn.

Mr. Trump then tried to mock Mrs. Pelosi with the help of a picture of her admonishing him at the table in the cabinet room, entitled: “Nervous Nancy’s ominous meltdown.” Mrs. Pelosi took it as her Twitter cover photo.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Despite months of accusation drama, accompanied by a series of sizzling attacks from the president’s Twitter account at “Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats” and “Crazy Nancy”, Ms. Pelosi CNN’s assistants told the couple that since the meeting directly the road is crossed.

Mr Trump is expected to promote two-party unity and “relentless optimism” in his speech on the state of the Union.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/18

AFP via Getty

2/18

Palestinian protesters burn photos of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a demonstration in the West Bank against the expected peace plan proposal

AFP via Getty

3/18

US President and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announce Middle East peace plan at the White House

AFP via Getty

4/18

Reuters

5/18

AFP via Getty

6/18

AFP via Getty

7/18

Reuters

8/18

EPA

9/18

EPA

10/18

AFP via Getty

11/18

AFP via Getty

12/18

EPA

13/18

EPA

14/18

EPA

15/18

AFP via Getty

16/18

AFP via Getty

17/18

AFP via Getty

18/18

AP

1/18

AFP via Getty

2/18

Palestinian protesters burn photos of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a demonstration in the West Bank against the expected peace plan proposal

AFP via Getty

3/18

US President and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announce Middle East peace plan at the White House

AFP via Getty

4/18

Reuters

5/18

AFP via Getty

6/18

AFP via Getty

7/18

Reuters

8/18

EPA

9/18

EPA

10/18

AFP via Getty

11/18

AFP via Getty

12/18

EPA

13/18

EPA

14/18

EPA

15/18

AFP via Getty

16/18

AFP via Getty

17/18

AFP via Getty

18/18

AP

But many predict that he may not be able to resist complaining about the charges and barbs at Democrats, especially in the aftermath of the DNC debacle in Iowa, in which he himself shot to victory.

The theme of Mr. Trump’s annual speech – his last unless he is re-elected for a second term – will be “the great American comeback”, which seems to be how Mr. Trump and his allies see his almost inevitable acquittal on Wednesday after six months of heavy, often paralyzing research.

The White House has promised “to do optimism in the light of unjustified pessimism that we hear from some in Congress”.

“We really want to send a very, very positive message,” Trump told reporters at a Super Bowl party at his Florida golf club on Sunday.

read more

Trump is likely to emphasize the strength of the US economy and promote his efforts to prevent migrants from crossing the US-Mexico border. He is also likely to congratulate himself on the death of Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and the murder of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Only the best news in your inbox

But important allies have urged him to take the main road by not mentioning his accusation, which he has often declared a “witch hunt”.

“I hope he will smother people with the milk of human kindness,” said Senator Pat Roberts, a Republican and strong Trump supporter in Kansas.

Roberts said: “Some of us have urged the President – who in his speech in 2019 lashed out at Robert Mueller and Democrats with thinly veiled references to” ridiculous partisan investigations “- to seem gracious about his accusation.

Lindsey Graham, who has vigorously defended the president in recent months, said it would be “smart” for him to focus on other issues and stated that “most people” are ready to move on, adding, “I hope he is, because I am. “

“I wouldn’t do it (accuse),” Marco Rubio told Axios. “We have not voted yet and I think he has a lot of positive things to talk about … I just think that you are not talking about deposition in any way and that this is not the takeaway.”

But democrats brace themselves for attacks.

“It would surprise me if he wasn’t bombastic and self-congratulated,” Senator Chris Murphy told the Washington Post. “It would surprise me if he didn’t make potshots against the press and the Democrats and the accusation managers. My expectations are so low nowadays. “

Video seems to make Trump fiddle with the Superbowl anthem

Mrs. Pelosi told the New York Times that the house would treat him “as a guest … and we hope he will behave as a guest” before adding, “I think the spotlight on him will be very hot for him to treat. “

The dynamics between the couple have changed somewhat since Mr Trump’s State of the Union address in 2019.

view more

Trump was recently humiliated when Democrats seized the House. In her new role as House Speaker, Ms. Pelosi had postponed his speech on the State of the Union before actually convincing him to end his partial closure of the government without granting him funding for his US-Mexico border.

Even more offensive, during the most watched TV moment of the president of the year, Pelosi rose from her seat behind him to sarcastically applaud his calls to “reject the policy of revenge, resistance and retribution and the limitless potential embrace cooperation, compromise and the public interest. “

Nancy Pelosi welcomes Donald Trump at the State of the Union address of 2019 (Getty Images)

But 12 months later, Mr. Trump appears to be demonstrably unscathed for his accusation, with regard to acquittal, with new Gallup polls on Monday that yielded his highest approval rating since taking office, with 49 percent.

On Monday, Mr. Trump assured 97 percent of Republican votes in the Iowa caucuses, while the Democratic event declined in farce, after “inconsistencies” led to a disastrous delay in reporting results.

“The Democrat Caucus is an irreversible disaster. Nothing works just like they ran the country, “Mr. Trump said Tuesday morning, while people around Mr. Trump wondered if he would stick to the script hours later.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said that he had seen the speech and added, “I have not seen the word” accusation. “But as the President likes to say, we will see what happens.”

Additional reporting by agencies

.