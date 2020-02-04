State of the Union: Rival US networks participate in pre-SOTU lunch despite CNN exclusion – day after mass strike of UK press conference

One day after British journalists expressed solidarity with colleagues who had been excluded from a downing Street briefing by running away, network news anchors in the US attended the traditional pre-State of the Union lunch – despite CNN’s exclusion.

It is a tradition for the president to host news anchors from all major networks off-the-record so that those handling the event can get an idea of ​​the topics and content of the speech in advance.

Donald Trump has continued this tradition despite his often sour relationships with the media. This is believed to be the first time a president has chosen a network to be excluded.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

“Anyone who has a private, off-the-record lunch or meeting has the right to invite whoever they want,” said Hogan Gidley, White House Deputy Secretary.

Gidley declined to comment when asked if the pressure was due to West Wing perceptions about CNN coverage.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer who is best known for the high-profile clients he has successfully defended.

Those customers include OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

A long time connected to Harvard Law, the New Yorker Dershowitz said “it is great to take positions that are ultimately not only controversial, but also almost untenable.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent counselor who led the investigation that led to Bill Clinton being charged.

That investigation began as an investigation into a real estate scandal known as Whitewater and eventually led to an accusation after Clinton lied about an affair with trainee Monica Lewinsky at the White House.

AP

3/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the old personal lawyer of the president and now personal lawyer in the White House.

He was accused by former Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas of “in the loop” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Attorney General in Florida and an old support from the president.

She made herself a name for the fact that she had hyperpartisite views on issues and her preference for publicity.

She is probably a prominent audience-oriented figure during the process.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House counselor and leads the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

Although not officially named as one of the president’s accusation lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s over-playing a role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been making headlines for months as he defends his client and for his apparent role in trying to force Ukraine to start investigating Joe Biden.

We will see how he is doing in the actual court case that he said he likes to be part of.

Reuters

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer who is best known for the high-profile clients he has successfully defended.

Those customers include OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

A long time connected to Harvard Law, the New Yorker Dershowitz said “it is great to take positions that are ultimately not only controversial, but also almost untenable.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent counselor who led the investigation that led to Bill Clinton being charged.

That investigation began as an investigation into a real estate scandal known as Whitewater and eventually led to an accusation after Clinton lied about an affair with trainee Monica Lewinsky at the White House.

AP

3/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the old personal lawyer of the president and now personal lawyer in the White House.

He was accused by former Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas of “in the loop” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Attorney General in Florida and an old support from the president.

She made herself a name for the fact that she had hyperpartisite views on issues and her preference for publicity.

She is probably a prominent audience-oriented figure during the process.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House counselor and leads the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

Although not officially named as one of the president’s accusation lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s over-playing a role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been making headlines for months as he defends his client and for his apparent role in trying to force Ukraine to start investigating Joe Biden.

We will see how he is doing in the actual court case that he said he likes to be part of.

Reuters

Another White House official, when asked if the decision to exclude the network came directly from Mr. Trump, replied, “I think that’s a reasonable assumption.”

Responding to the news on Twitter, many compare the situation to blocking journalists from yesterday’s Down-Street Brexit policy briefing and wonder why American anchors are not boycotting lunch.

read more

British journalists ran away after the Prime Minister’s communication director tried to limit it to selected publications and broadcasters – so far that they divided the gathered group in two on both sides of a rug before ordering one to leave.

Their colleagues, who were told that they could all stay, left in protest. The prime minister’s tactics were compared to those of the Trump government, which has often excluded journalists from briefings.

Referring to the State of the Union lunch, CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins on Twitter asked: “Why would another anchor go to this?”

Only the best news in your inbox

Twitter users quickly condemned the lack of a boycott by other networks. Representative Ilhan Omar tweeted: “These journalists boycott the British government briefing after their colleagues were banned. Solidarity must be modeled by news organizations here in the US because of the free press. “

“Every anchor and every journalist must show solidarity and not go,” said a Twitter user.

“They must not … it must be boycotted by all networks, anchors, etc.” Said another.

“Shame on ANY anchor attending this pre-SOTU lunch.”

Referring specifically to the move by British journalists, a tweet read: “We can learn from them.”

Michael Calderone, editor-in-chief of The Hive, tweeted that anchors from NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox News and C-SPAN attended the lunch.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Wolf Blitzer attended lunch in 2019. Mr. Blitzer has attended the event for 20 years.

The president has often refused CNN sparring, sitdown interviews, attacked the network as a whole and selected individual reporters and anchors.

In 2018, the White House suspended the press pass from CNN correspondent Jim Acosta and only restored it when a federal court ruled in favor of the network.

The journalist Lesley Stahl of the 60-minute CBS show said she had asked Mr. Trump in 2016 why he was constantly insulting the media and said, “You know why I’m doing it? I’m doing it to you all to discredit and humiliate all of you so that when you write negative stories about me nobody will believe you. “

.