House speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the state of Donald Trump’s Union by tearing her copy after he closed the annual speech – about 90 minutes after the president refused to shake her hand.

The Californian democrat was just over his left shoulder during the speech and looked disgusted and uninterested while he usually read it from a Teleprompter. Sometimes she shook her head or waved her finger rejectively. Before the commander-in-chief had even left the stage, she tore pages of her copy into pieces and threw it in front of her.

Having withdrawn her attempt to shake hands, the speaker skipped the traditional opening sentence that it was her “great honor” to introduce the president to the joint session of Congress – something that speakers from both parties have had for decades done for the presidents of the other party.

The drama came when Mr. Trump met his house-democratic prosecutors on Tuesday night, not planning to file the charges against him, instead focusing his annual speech on the State of the Union on his performance while turning to his re-election campaign.

When Mr. Trump entered the room, Pelosi held out her hand to the president after giving her a bound copy of his remarks, but he refused to shake it. GOP politicians responded with a song of “four more years”. During the speech, the Californian democrat did not hide when she disagreed with the president – at one point she held her hands up with her palms facing the sky while shaking her head when Mr. Trump said the elected officials in the Chamber had a fundamental task: “To put America first.”

Mr. Trump told the country that he had delivered economic growth and had done more than his predecessors to secure the southern border and keep the country safe. But he also sounded different campaign processes when he was looking for a second term.

“We will never let socialism destroy American health care,” he said. “Socialism destroys nations, and always remember that freedom protects the soul,” he said. He immediately turned to bragging about his US defense budgets – a sector that is completely dependent on taxpayer funds and that seems to recognize the irony.

“Mike Bloomberg believes that no one should suffer because they cannot afford health insurance, and no one should experience financial problems because of medical bills. Healthcare is a right. As president, Mike will deliver affordable, reliable health care to all Americans,” the presidential said campaign by the former mayor of New York City in a statement.

Mr. Trump tried to isolate Democratic candidates like Bloomberg by criticizing his economic resume.

“Three years ago we launched the ‘big American comeback’. Tonight I stand before you to share the incredible results,” said Mr. Trump. “In just three short years, we have destroyed the mentality of American decline and rejected the contraction of America’s fate. We are moving forward at a pace that was just as unimaginable, and we are never going back.”

In a rare call for both parties to work together, the president told the Republicans and Democrats who were sitting in front of him to work out legislation to lower the prices of prescription drugs. “Get a bill on my desk, and I’ll sign it immediately,” swore Mr. Trump, although he told them the same thing about immigration reform and other issues – only to sink in efforts to pass such legislation.

More to come …

.