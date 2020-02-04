State of the Union live: Trump news, SOTU stream, time, trial, analysis and the latest updates

Pelosi: Democrats “withdrew a veil of behavior” with Trump’s accusation

On the eve of the probable acquittal of Donald Trump in his deposition, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells the New York Times that it was always inevitable because she braced herself for the fallout. “Republican opponents say they put moderate Democrats in political jeopardy and weakened the House Investigation by not engaging in a lengthy legal battle to get critical testimony that blocked the president,” the Times said.

But her long competition, looking ahead to the 2020 elections, is exposing the president as unfit for office and making his republican allies look accessory, even if they admit he did something wrong, although they may not have thought of ” resignation from office “the correct answer. For the house speaker, the accusation was directed not only at the president, but at the party structure that supports him.

She said: “I think we have withdrawn a veil of behavior that is totally unacceptable to our founders, and that the public will see this with a clearer eye, a blurry eye … No matter what happens, it has been deposed forever And now these senators, while not having the courage to award the right punishment, at least acknowledge that he has done something wrong.

